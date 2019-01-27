Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-27 20:13:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Stoops' reputation with DB's carrying weight with Rivals100 prospect

Izwgmti6zu88kxdcdc39
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Rivals100 defensive back Antonio Johnson is one of the top 2020 prospects in the entire country. Ranked the No. 2 prospect in Illinois and the No. 5 safety in the nation, the East St. Louis (Ill.) ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}