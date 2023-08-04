Those who regularly attend Kentucky's home football games are in for a treat this fall and they seem to know it based on the program's ticket sales with the season about a month away.

UK has already reported that the primary inventory of tickets for the Wildcats' 2023 home games against Tennessee and Alabama have already sold out. The school has also announced that single-game tickets for Kentucky's game against Florida "will be extremely limited", so fans wanting to attend those games will probably need to consider season ticket options.

At the end of last month Lex18's Jesse Riffe reported that Kentucky football had already sold 39,119 season tickets. Last year fans only purchased 38,200 season tickets and there's still a month to go before the season.

"Well, can’t thank the fans enough," Stoops said at Media Day on Friday. "Again, it’s redundant, I say it a million times, but it’s so true: we can’t do this without the fan experience. That’s a big part of playing in the SEC. Coming into an environment and coming into Kroger Field, feeling that electricity, feeling that energy, it’s something else."

While Kentucky doesn't get Georgia or Louisville at home this year the strength of the slate with Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida is surely driving the increased sales, while the return of Liam Coen and the Wildcats' work in the portal landing quarterback Devin Leary may also be factors.

"We need everybody there. We need them loud. It helps. It helps recruit. It helps our players. It makes a difference in games, as you’ve seen, through the years. Very excited about the season ticket sales and the excitement on this football team," Stoops added.

Stoops did say "the schedule is awesome" but quickly pivoted to a focus on Ball State and his own team.

"But it is going to be, as always, a fun, entertaining schedule."

Fans wanting to attend games can also purchase mini-packs through UKFootballTix.com starting at $104 per package. Those mini-packs include a choice of an SEC game against either Florida or Missouri and then two of three games against either Ball State, EKU, or Akron.