Perhaps no play better exemplified Kentucky's unbeaten yet unsatisfying start to the season than one that occurred early in the second quarter of last week's win over Akron.

Sophomore tight end Jordan Dingle ran a nice route deep down the seam and made an impressive one-handed catch on a beautifully thrown pass from UK quarterback Devin Leary. The Bowling Green native then broke a tackle and dragged multiple defenders for what resulted in a 59-yard play into the Zips' red zone.

That was the avatar for all the good things witnessed during the Wildcats' 3-0 start.

However, in the process of fighting for extra yardage -- a commendable, crowd-pleasing effort on his part -- Dingle had the ball stripped by one of four Akron defenders, and the Cats lost a scoring opportunity.

Those plays have been the difference in UK riding high into this week's SEC opener at Vanderbilt and a frustrated team still seeking a well-rounded performance despite playing three outmatched opponents to begin the season.

"After watching the game, it was very similar thoughts that I shared with you postgame," UK head coach Mark Stoops said Monday during his weekly press luncheon. "There's some really good things in there, and there's some things that we've got to get fixed up.

"I feel like it's a broken record. I've said that probably every Monday."

A long sigh ensued.

"We had touchdowns on five of 10 possessions. That's good," Stoops said of the 35-3 win over Akron. "Then you look at why we didn't score. First stop, second possession of the game, the snap (is poor). I think that sets everybody off -- fans, media, coaches, players. It kinda sets the tone.

"We actually had an opportunity to overcome that, and we miss on a throw and catch."

On another possession in the first half, the Cats had an opportunity for a big play in the running game, and a block was missed. UK went three-and-out, including a penalty to lose yardage.

In the second half, a holding penalty wiped out a 64-yard touchdown strike from Leary to talented freshman wideout Anthony Brown-Stephens. The Cats are uncharacteristically ranked 10th in the SEC in penalties (7.3 per game) through three weeks.

Later, a Kentucky pass route that was not run properly led to an interception.

Yet, at the end of the day, the Cats still put up 35 points on only 49 offensive snaps and recorded 450 yards of total offense. Their new quarterback threw for 315 yards and their new running back, Ray Davis, had a huge night with 169 total yards and touchdown plays of 55 and 58 yards.

"We all know there's more out there," Stoops said.

"We can't let the frustrations seep in because there's a lot of good things in there... We feel like we're very close and a lot of what-ifs on certain possessions, but that's football. And that's why we have to continue to concentrate and work extremely hard on doing the things that we're doing well and stay with that. And certain areas with the frustrating pieces, we gotta fix. It's plain and simple."



