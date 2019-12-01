The timing couldn't be better for Kentucky to swing through Jefferson County doing some recruiting.

Fresh off the program's second straight blowout victory against Louisville, head coach Mark Stoops and recruiting coordinator/tight ends coach Vince Marrow stopped off in the city to do some recruiting.

Finishing off the 2020 class and laying the groundwork for 2021 and beyond is an obvious focus, but making sure everything is on track for current commitments to sign is another big part of what the coaches do.

Because of the recent changes to the recruiting calendar, creating the early signing period, head coaches and assistants have extra work to do early in the year when it comes to in-home visits.