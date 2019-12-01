Stoops, Marrow recruiting in Louisville
The timing couldn't be better for Kentucky to swing through Jefferson County doing some recruiting.
Fresh off the program's second straight blowout victory against Louisville, head coach Mark Stoops and recruiting coordinator/tight ends coach Vince Marrow stopped off in the city to do some recruiting.
Finishing off the 2020 class and laying the groundwork for 2021 and beyond is an obvious focus, but making sure everything is on track for current commitments to sign is another big part of what the coaches do.
Because of the recent changes to the recruiting calendar, creating the early signing period, head coaches and assistants have extra work to do early in the year when it comes to in-home visits.
Had an amazing home visit with Coach Stoops and Coach Marrow. Can’t wait to be a Wildcat! #BBN pic.twitter.com/AgcZ2UVTlU— John Young (@the_johnyoung) December 1, 2019
Had an amazing Home Visit with Coach Marrow, can’t wait to get back down there to Lexington for my State Championship game!!! #BBN pic.twitter.com/tkZmbGh0t9— IC8✨ (@IzayahCummings) December 2, 2019
Stoops and Marrow both had an in-home visit with four-star Christian Academy-Louisville offensive tackle John Young.
After that, Marrow stopped by to visit three-star receiver commitment Izayah Cummings from Male.
Both players have maintained they are solidly committed to Kentucky throughout their recruitments.
Young has been one of Kentucky's most energetic recruiters while Cummings had one of the best seasons of any Kentucky skill commitment from the 2020 class and told Cats Illustrated he was solid several weeks ago.