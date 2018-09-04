It came a little bit later than usual, but Mark Stoops knew the question was coming Monday during his weekly press luncheon.

What would it mean to your Kentucky program to end the losing streak to the Florida Gators?

Six UK head coaches have been asked that question, remarkably, for 31 years now. And until one comes up with an answer on the field rather than a press conference podium, it will resurface every September.

"I never dance around that question," Stoops said.

He did shimmy a bit, though.

"We need to focus on it because it's this year," Stoops continued. "It's an SEC team, it's in the East, and we want to win some football games, and they're next on the schedule. That's truthfully what it is about.

"These guys can't worry about 30-some years and all that. They really can't. Winning is important to our team each and every week, and that's the approach we'll have."

Kentucky has not defeated Florida since Nov. 15, 1986, when the Cats claimed a 10-3 victory. It was noted Monday that Stoops was younger than most of his players are now when it last occurred.

Stoops, who just began his sixth season at UK, has come closer than all of his predecessors at ending the streak, which is the fourth-longest in college football history in an uninterrupted series. With one more loss, it would move into a tie for third, although it still trails Notre Dame over Navy (1964-2006) by a dozen games.

In Stoops' second season with the Wildcats, he lost a 36-30 triple-overtime thriller in The Swamp. A blown call by the SEC officiating crew on an expired play clock helped the Gators extend the streak on that night.

Last season, it looked like UK's best opportunity to date to end the skid. The Cats outplayed the Gators for much of the night at Kroger Field but on two occasions left a Florida wide receiver uncovered for a touchdown in falling 28-27. UK drove the length of the field to set up what appeared to be a game-winning field goal attempt in the waning seconds, but was flagged for a holding call that knocked the Cats out of range.

The misery would survive for at least one more year. And there is considerable fear across Big Blue Nation that it could go on indefinitely now that Florida -- with all of its traditional advantages and recruiting prowess -- has hired Dan Mullen as its head coach. He was 8-1 against the Cats at Mississippi State.

"It is what it is," Stoops said. "Our players read and they understand what's going on. I could tell them to stay off social media and reading articles, but that's not going to be the case.

"Our concentration needs to be on what we have to do this year."

Likewise, Stoops noted, the Cats won't rely on their recent dominance of South Carolina to help them beat the Gamecocks for a fifth consecutive time later this season.

"When I’m back up here in several weeks and you’re asking me about the South Carolina (game) I’m going to say that means absolutely nothing to me -- last year," he said. "So why on the reverse should it really matter? It’s about what we do this year, how we play, how we prepare, are we making plays at the right times and those things.”