Kentucky will explore numerous options for its ailing quarterback situation during the first of two open dates this season.

The Wildcats, who lost starter Terry Wilson to a knee injury in Week 2 and had backup Sawyer Smith leave Saturday's loss at South Carolina, are putting "everything on the table," according to UK head coach Mark Stoops.

"(The open date) comes at a good time," Stoops said Monday during his weekly radio show. "We gotta get some guys healed up, get healthy, first and foremost, and get better."

Smith is currently "beat up" with an aching shoulder, wrist, and undisclosed lower body issue, the UK boss said. "He will recover, hopefully, this week. We will definitely have to rest him, I would anticipate, all week. That's the plan right now."

In hindsight, Stoops said, he should have taken Smith out of the South Carolina game sooner. He noted that the player must also be direct with the staff about the level of pain he's in and whether or not he can perform at level high enough to compete in the SEC.

Smith went 11 of 32 for 90 yards with no touchdowns and an interception against the Gamecocks. The junior grad transfer was also sacked four times.

According to Stoops, Smith could return to practice toward the end of this week if he feels significantly better, but it's most likely that he would be back in action for the following week.

Kentucky (2-3, 0-3 SEC) will not play again until Oct. 12 against Arkansas.

If Smith cannot play, the Cats will look at two primary options: junior athlete Lynn Bowden and sophomore Walker Wood. Bowden got some "Wildcat" formation reps in the 24-7 loss to South Carolina on Saturday. Wood has yet to play in an official game for UK.

"They'll both get a lot of reps, and we'll go from there," Stoops said. "Everything's in play. We'll see. It's hard to tell how this week's going to go, how Sawyer will heal up, how he's feeling, how durable he'll be in the next game."

Wood, a native of Lexington and former Lafayette High School standout, has overcome his own share of injury issues to put himself in a position to be on the field. He's had two shoulder surgeries in his career.

"He is fully healthy," Stoops said. "It's difficult for a quarterback to come back off two shoulder surgeries, but I love the kid. He works his tail off. He probably over-works himself. There's no doubt. He works extremely hard. He's got a great attitude. He's a great team player. If his number's called, I'm sure he's going to go in and give us everything he has."

The 6-foot, 191-pound Wood was a three-star recruit coming out of Lafayette, where he led the Generals to the 6A state championship game as a senior by completing 203 of 321 passes (63.2%) for 3,047 yards and 30 touchdowns. A dual-threat athlete, he also rushed for 1,321 yards and 31 touchdowns during his senior year.

Bowden, who is widely considered the best all-around athlete on the UK roster, also has high school quarterback experience. The former four-star prospect rushed for 2,277 yards and threw for 1,366 as a senior at Warren Harding High School in Youngstown, Ohio. He accounted for 57 total touchdowns.

Kentucky currently ranks11th in the SEC and 89th nationally at 212.8 passing yards per game. The Cats have completed only 28 of 76 passes (36.8%) in their last two games against South Carolina and Mississippi State, a major factor in their 3-for-27 struggles on third down.



