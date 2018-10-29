With perhaps the biggest game home game in Kentucky football's 128-year history looming on Saturday, Mark Stoops is not attempting to shield his team from the hype.

“You can’t shy away from it," the UK head coach said on Monday leading up to the No. 11 Wildcats' matchup with No. 6 Georgia that will determine the winner of the SEC East and send it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game.

"There’s too much information out there. (The players) know what’s going on, and that’s OK. They are allowed to be excited, and you hear me talk about it all the time -- whatever they need to do to help motivate them, that’s fine."

The key, Stoops added, is that the Cats (7-1, 5-1 SEC) cannot change the approach that has led them to new heights in his sixth year.

"The preparation needs to stay the exact same," he said. "We’ll be consistent in our approach, and we’ll do the same things that we do every week."

Kentucky finds itself in uncharted territory. The Cats have secured their first winning season in SEC play since 1977 and have a shot to win their first league title since 1976. They have never appeared in the SEC Championship game since the league expanded and created the event in 1992.

Will UK be able to handle the magnitude of what's at stake at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field with the defending national runner-up Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) coming to town?

"Obviously, the situation is a little different than it's been," Stoops conceded, "and we'll talk about that. But our approach will be the exact same."

Coming off an emotional 15-14 victory at Missouri -- a game the Cats won on a touchdown with no time remaining -- Stoops was asked if he would need to bring his team "down to earth" this week in practice.

"I don't think so," he said. "We need to address issues. There's always that... being very direct in things that are not acceptable and things that we need to improve on.

"It’s really about just getting our best preparation today, and put ourselves in the best position to be successful. The situation, it is what it is. They’ve worked hard to put themselves in that position. We just gotta stay consistent and be the best version of ourself we can be.”

Georgia will be UK's toughest challenge to date. The Bulldogs are coming off a 36-17 win over Florida and feature their typical stable of elite athletes and former 5-star prospects.

"Georgia is a complete football team," Stoops said. "They’re very, very talented and they’re well-coached and they’re good in all phases, so they can hurt you in any given play because of the talent that’s on the field."