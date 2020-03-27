The COVID-19 pandemic has affected sports across the globe this spring.

College football in the United States has encountered some unique challenges, according to Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who updated the media on the status of his program during a video teleconference on Friday.

"We’re in some unprecedented times, and it’s been very unique, to say the least, on us and our football program but more importantly throughout the country," Stoops said. "... We are constantly monitoring our players and checking on our players to make sure they're good. So, first and foremost, it's about their health and well-being."

This would have been the end of UK's second week of spring practice had the crisis not emerged. The NCAA allows teams to use 15 days of practice during the spring, time that is vital to a program's growth and development.

Losing that instructional time on the field is a big blow, but it's only the most visible piece of the puzzle. Academic progress, strength and conditioning, and rehabilitation also become challenges for a staff trying to coordinate plans for more than 100 players.

The team has not been able to meet as a group since returning from spring break on Sunday.

"Right now, it’s about us checking on our players and checking on their families to make sure that they are safe and doing the things necessary to stay safe," Stoops said. "That’s definitely No. 1 priority for us, player safety and all their families.

"The next thing would be academics, making sure they come back and taking care of their business and doing what they’re supposed to do with their online courses. We have virtual tutor sessions that are set up through our people that handle academics, and they’ve done a fantastic job in that area. Really, greatly appreciate them and our support staff and what they’re doing to help our players through this difficult time."

Technology has made those aspects easier for a coach in this era to coordinate with his team. Keeping them in a proper training routine, however, is a larger concern.

"When it comes to the physical part of the game, the strength and conditioning is very big to us and we take great pride in that," Stoops said. "You’ve heard me talk about that many, many times -- that our strength and conditioning staff do such a good job. And I feel like that’s where we make our gains. That’s where we gain on people, is outworking and developing our strength and our conditioning and becoming a big, strong, physical football team. So that’s imperative that we continue that while we’re not around these players right now."

UK has been helping players stay active in their training regimen even though they do not have the impressive facilities at the Joe Craft Football Training Center available to them at this time. The training staff is currently working with the NCAA to see if some rules governing the use of equipment away from the JCFTC would be allowed on a temporary basis during the crisis.

Stoops said the players have to take on some extra personal responsibility during this time. Without group support or supervision, they have to get their work done on their own.

"You've also heard me constantly talk about developing our players in leadership and being a player-led team," the UK boss said. "Well, this will be a great test for us because our players are on their own."

Stoops said it reminds him somewhat of the "old days" when he was a young player and was expected to do most of his strength training on his own if he wanted to compete. There were no million-dollar weight rooms or an army of trainers to keep you motivated.

"I talk all the time in our program to our kids about accountability and dependability," he said. "Well, if they are accountable to the things they have to do right now and dependable to do what they are supposed to do, then things will fall into place.