As the Kentucky Wildcats opened spring football practice on Monday in Lexington, Mark Stoops was asked if harbored any concerns about his team suffering a letdown coming off one of the best seasons in school history.

Stoops, who led UK to a 10-3 record and a Citrus Bowl victory over tradition-rich Penn State, said a fairly significant changing of the guard should prevent complacency.

"I think it's pretty easy for us to want more," said Stoops, who enters his seventh year as head coach of the Wildcats. "We lose so many defensive players, and offensively we know we want to improve. I think defensively, the hunger is there because these players have a lot to prove."

One of Kentucky's biggest tasks this spring will be identifying and developing the new playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. The Cats will be replacing national defensive player of the year Josh Allen and the fiery Jordan Jones at linebacker, as well as the entire secondary: cornerbacks Derrick Baity, Lonnie Johnson and Chris Westry; safeties Darius West and Mike Edwards.

Many of those players will be hearing their names called during the 2019 NFL Draft, as well as the biggest departure on the offensive side of the ball, running back Benny Snell Jr., who became the school's all-time leading rusher last season.

"There are quite a few players that we have to replace, but I feel good about what we have on campus and the talent we have here, and their work ethic and their attitude," Stoops said. "So I'm very encouraged. We know there is an awful lot of work to do. It's good that we have a lot of time, 14 more spring practices, and look to improve each and every day."

While Stoops does not see a great drop in talent level, he won't deny that experience is another matter.

"There's going to be a learning curve," he said. "We have a lot of ground to make up. You can't replace that experience in playing. There's no replacing game reps."

That should come easier on the offensive side of the line, even without the talented Snell carrying the ball. The Cats will have their starting quarterback, Terry Wilson, dynamic wide receiver Lynn Bowden, running back AJ Rose, and six offensive linemen who saw regular playing time in the rotation back for 2019. They'll also welcome back veteran left tackle Landon Young, who suffered a knee injury last summer leading to a redshirt season.

Developing depth at wide receiver beyond Bowden will be the main focus for offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and his assistants this spring.

Stoops noted Monday that there's been a good side effect of posting only the third 10-win season in school history: the players have embraced the higher standard.

"I notice our team, the habits are better," he said. "We’re cleaner, they saw what it looked like to have success, and I’m encouraged by that.”



