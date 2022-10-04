It had been 329 days since Kentucky felt the sting of a loss, one of the longest runs of uniterupted gridiron triumph in the nation.

Many of the Wildcats could not remember the last time they had dropped a game; some had never experienced it.

That's where No. 13 Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC) finds itself this week as Mark Stoops' squad tries to bounce back from a gut-punch of a 22-19 loss to Ole Miss in a ranked clash last weekend in Oxford.

The Cats will attempt to get back on track Saturday as South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) visits Kroger Field.

"Obviously, a very difficult loss," Stoops said during his weekly Monday press conference.

Later, on his weekly radio call-in show, the UK boss noted that his first words to the dejected Cats in the locker room at Ole Miss were that they can't let one loss turn into two.

Last season, the first loss came in Week 7 when an undefeated UK fell 30-10 to eventual national champion Georgia in Athens. Bruised both emotionally and physically -- similar to their current state -- the Cats lost the following week to Mississippi State and then the next game to Tennessee.

Stoops says he thinks the team is built to avoid a lingering letdown.

"It's a mature group," he said. "Win or lose, they know Monday is back to the grind.

"If they prepare with that type of intensity and play that hard, good things are going to happen. Saturday was a day where many things went wrong, and we still had a great opportunity to win the game at the end."

Indeed, Kentucky had a myriad of miscues, any one of which could have been the difference in the game. The Cats dropped two passes that could have turned into scores. They had the return specialist tripped up by his own teammate on a potential touchdown return. They dropped multiple opportunities for interceptions. They missed a short field goal and failed on two extra-point attempts. They committed a motion penalty after throwing what appeared to be the go-ahead touchdown pass with a minute to go. They fumbled twice in the Ole Miss red zone in the final three minutes of the game.

And lost by three.

"I wish we would have finished it," Stoops said. "Ultimately, that is how you're judged. I know that. At the end of the day, it's either a win or a loss, and it's a loss, and nobody feels good about that. But I love the competitive nature of this team."

One thing the Cats cannot afford this week is overlooking the opponent. UK has dominated the series with South Carolina of late, winning the last two matchups and seven of the last eight.

"I'm sure (South Carolina) is hungry to come in here and get an SEC win," Stoops said of the Gamecocks, who have faced a pair of ranked teams in then-No. 16 Arkansas (44-30 loss) and No. 1 Georgia (48-7 loss) to begin league play. "We have to match the same intensity that we've been playing with and continue to increase it during the week and have great preparation."

The Gamecocks are led by high-profile quarterback transfer Spencer Rattler, who came to South Carolina from Oklahoma. He's passed for 1,121 yards this season -- "He has a very talented arm and can make all the throws," Stoops said -- but has only four touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions.

On Monday, Stoops sounded even more impressed with South Carolina's sophomore running back, MarShawn Lloyd, who has rushed for 324 yards and a 6.1 per-carry average this season.

“He’s such a talented back, and he really just runs hard. He’s just a very good player, complete player, good in the pass game as well," Stoops said.