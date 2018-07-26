LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Speaking on the third day of what he often refers to as "talking season," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops told the crowd at Thursday's annual UK Football Kickoff Luncheon that the Wildcats' starting quarterback entering the 2018 season remains a mystery but it should not be taken as cause for concern.

"The quarterback is the big decision," Stoops told the crowd packed into the Woodford Reserve Club at Kroger Field. "It's a question mark at this point just because they haven't played football yet, for us, in a college game. So that's the big question mark, but I love our options.

"There's a comfort level because our team has experience all around (the quarterback)."

When the Cats open camp next week, sophomores Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson are perceived to be the primary challengers to see who steps into the starting role vacated by Stephen Johnson, who led UK to back-to-back bowl campaigns the last two years.

The two young quarterbacks appeared to be in a dead heat coming out of spring practice, and both bring unique strengths to the table.

Stoops is not giving any hints about who may be the early favorite, but he sounds confident in both Hoak and Wilson. A big reason why is the supporting cast that UK will put around either player, including four starting offensive linemen, All-SEC running back Benny Snell Jr., and talented tight end C.J. Conrad.

The defense is also expected to take a step forward with eight returning starters -- including linebacker Josh Allen and safety Mike Edwards, who both turned down an opportunity to enter the NFL Draft this spring -- and perhaps the deepest group of line talent that UK has fielded in years.

"We all know that we need to take our passing game to another level and get some explosive plays, and we're working hard to do that," Stoops said, "but without being physical up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage, it's definitely a recipe for failure. So you have to have strength, you have to be physical, you have to run the ball, you have to be able to stop the run. It starts there for us.

"We've talked about it, and it's taken time to build that strength, that impact, the depth you need up front. I feel very, very good about that."

Stoops also cited the leadership he has observed during the off-season as a reason for fans to set their expectations high.

"They want to do more. They want to deliver. They want to take this program to the next level, and we're definitely set and poised to do that," he said.





