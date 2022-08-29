For the first time since reports emerged this summer that the Wildcats could be without some key players to begin the season, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed the lingering questions Monday during his press conference to preview this week's opener against Miami of Ohio.

Two veteran players, running back Chris Rodriguez and outside linebacker Jordan Wright, were not listed on the first official depth chart of the season. Additional players are also rumored to be facing disciplinary action resulting from an ongoing internal investigation.

"I want to say that I appreciate the respect that (the media) have had through this process," Stoops said. "You guys know a lot of times, because I'm very open and honest with you and you're very respectful in return, that when I have something to say, I'll say it. I just have to say that these players have some rights as well, and I have to be very conscientious with that.

"I expect a few of them to have multiple-game suspensions. But I don't know. I'll address it (further) next week. I'm expecting one of them to be back next week. We'll see."

After playing Miami of Ohio on Saturday at Kroger Field, the Cats travel to Florida for their SEC opener on Sept. 10 followed by non-conference home games with Youngstown State and Northern Illinois.

Two players, Rodriguez and senior wideout Rahsaan Lewis, were expected to face disciplinary action after being charged in separate DUI incidents this spring. But Rodriguez has also been tied to seperate matter for which UK has yet to officially comment.

Asked what has delayed the process, Stoops cited a number of "layers" to the situation, and that he must answer to various university officials. "My bosses have bosses."

Stoops declined to cite which players were involved but acknowledged the omission of both Rodriguez and Wright, two returning starters, from the depth chart.

Rodriguez, a 5-foot-11, 224-pound senior, is one of the SEC's top returning rushers (1,379) from last season and is poised to make a run at UK's all-time rushing rushing record in 2022. He is currently 1,133 yards behind Benny Snell's career mark of 3,873.

Senior Kavosiey Smoke was listed No. 1 on the depth chart at running back this week with senior transfer Ramon Jefferson as the primary backup. Junior JuTahn McClain is also expected to be heavily involved in the rotation this season.

Wright, a 6-5, 231-pound super-senior, has played in 42 career games and has recorded 7.5 sacks. He is considered to be a big key to the UK defensive scheme this season playing opposite of potential All-SEC candidate J.J. Weaver at the other outside linebacker spot.

Kentucky removed Wright's strongside linebacker position from the depth chart this week in favor of the nickelback position the unit may use more of in the opener against Miami of Ohio. That position is headed by sophomore Andru Phillips and freshman Alex Afari.