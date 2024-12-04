Stoops: '25 signing class can help turn things around

A decidedly more upbeat Mark Stoops showed up at Kroger Field on Wednesday to discuss a 2025 signing class that he believes can start the bounce-back process for Kentucky.

"Things went very smooth and we have 20 signees right now that I'm very excited about," said Stoops, who sounded somewhat surprised by how little drama the Wildcats experienced on National Signing Day coming off a disappointing 4-8 season.

"As you know, the year didn't go the way we wanted it to, and I have been working around the clock to build the team for the future. These 20, hopefully soon to be 21, will be a big part of that as we move forward, and a great foundation.

"... We all know we want a better football team next year. I think there are players on here that will help us. How many? We will see."

The group is currently ranked No. 23 by Rivals despite the loss of four-star running back Marquise Davis to Missouri and three-star offensive lineman Tucker Kattus, the brother of current UK tight end Josh Kattus, flipping his commitment to Clemson.

Eleven players are slated for the offensive side of the ball, including: quarterbacks Stone Saunders and Brennen Ward; offensive linemen Jermiel Atkins, Bryan Auguste, Jayden Clark, and Darrin Strey; wide receivers Preston Bowman, Montavin Quisenberry, Quintin Simmons Jr., and Cameron Miller; and tight end Mikkel Skinner.

Stoops anticipated adding one more offensive player to that group.

The defense was represented by nine players, including four linemen: Javeon Campbell, Kalen Edwards, Nicholas Smith, and Cedric Works Jr.; and five defensive backs: Martels Carter Jr., Demarcus Gardner, Andrew Purcell, Grant Grayton, and Dyllon Williams.

Eleven different states were represented in the class, including five from the Bluegrass State and four from the Cats' familiar hunting ground of Ohio.

"They're very good players, very athletic guys, some difference-makers," Stoops said of the class in general.

The trenches were a big priority for the UK staff.

"Big guys," Stoops said. "... That's something that you've seen from us in the past, and everybody that's played us and coaches (against us) have commented that we've always had a big, physical team. I didn't always feel that this year.

"Yeah, we're working hard to get the O-line fixed for next year and for the future."

The Cats also added a record-setting quarterback from tradition-rich Pennsylvania in the form of Stone Saunders. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Bishop McDevitt star holds the state record for touchdown passes at 202 and has thrown for 13,432 career yards with one game remaining in his prep career, the state championship game.

"He's just got so much good film out there," Stoops said of Saunders. "Just a ball player, you know... doesn't take long to put on the film and like the way he plays ball. Obviously, throwing for that many yards and touchdowns you see he can distribute the football."

Saunders is one of 10 players expected to be on campus soon as January early enrollees who will get a head start with spring practice. Auguste, Browman, Carter, Edwards, Gardner, Quisenberry, Strey, Ward, and Williams are also slated to enroll early.

Kentucky's recruiting efforts will continue throughout December as the transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 9. The Cats are expected to add many veteran players through that process.

"What's going on with the program, there will be a lot of questions right now, and guys, there are so many moving pieces that I really will keep this short," Stoops said. "I will just say this: Very optimistic, very excited about the core, building this team from the core of guys we have here, and then obviously adding these players and then hitting the portal as well.

"Nobody panic. We're going to have a better football team."



