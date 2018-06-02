Sting Factor: Measuring the significance of recent recruiting misses
Kentucky's football program has been on the wrong end of a few recruiting decisions recently.Fortunately for the Wildcats it's only the start of June. UK also has several commitments already, and t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news