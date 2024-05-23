Facing the nation's top pitcher and staring elimination in the face on Thursday in the SEC Tournament, Kentucky put its trademark resiliency on display in a 9-6 win over Arkansas.

The third-seeded Wildcats, who were run-ruled 11-0 by LSU on Wednesday, put two runs on the board in the first inning against Razorback ace Hagen Smith and never looked back at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Kentucky starting pitcher Trey Pooser tossed five shutout innings, and All-SEC outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt bashed his 12th and 13th home runs of the season as the Cats beat 2-seed Arkansas for the third time in four matchups.

The Cats (40-13) advance to play in Friday's elimination game against the loser of this evening's LSU-South Carolina game in the winner's bracket.

Kentucky had 10 hits on the day, led by two apiece from the top three in their lineup - Waldschmidt, Emilien Pitre, and Devin Burkes. Waldschmidt and Pitre combined to score six of the nine runs. UK also had a sacrifice bunt for a run, a sac-fly for a run, and stole four bases.

"I thought our offense was on full display today," UK head coach Nick Mingione said. "We drew walks, we had stolen bases, we hit bombs."

The Cats also got strong defense on the day, including an error-free day by the team and a major gem from Nolan McCarthy, who leaped above the centerfield wall to take away a home run from Arkansas' Ben McLaughlin in the second inning.

It was a career-first for McCarthy, a senior outfielder.

"I haven't robbed one, in practice or anything," he said. "... I came down and kinda blacked out for a second, looked and saw it in my glove."

Pooser (5-1) earned the win, allowing only three hits and a walk over five innings on the mound. The senior right-hander struck out three.

"Thought Trey Pooser was fantastic," Mingione said. "Those of you that followed us all year, I've continued to say that for us to be the team that we want to be, we have to pitch and defend at a very high level. Trey did great."

Arkansas (43-14) returns to Fayetteville where it should be national-seed host for the regional. The Razorbacks pulled Smith (9-1) after just two innings on the mound as a precaution. The hard-throwing left-hander, who entered the game with a 1.53 ERA, did not have his normal velocity early in the game.

The Cats took advantage, adding to their 2-0 lead with a run in the fourth inning on a Ryan Nicholson solo homer and three more in the fifth courtesy of a solo homer by Waldschmidt and a two-run single by Nick Lopez.

After Pooser departed with a 6-0 lead, Arkansas briefly trimmed the lead to 6-4 with the help of a three-run homer by Peyton Holt in the sixth.

But Kentucky responded with three runs in the seventh on a two-run homer by Waldschmidt and a sac-fly by Mitchell Daly to regain control of the game. Waldschmidt has now homered four times in his last five games.



