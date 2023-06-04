LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Looking the end of its season squarely in the eye Sunday with 18 innings of winning baseball needed to stay alive, Kentucky answered the challenge in impressive fashion.

Just three hours after beating West Virginia 10-0 in the elimination bracket of the NCAA Lexington Regional, the Wildcats followed that up with a 16-6 rout of Indiana at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (39-18) and Indiana (43-19) will square off for a third time this weekend and the fourth time this season on Monday in the championship game. Game time has yet to be determined. The winner will advance to the super regional next weekend against the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional.

To set up a decisive Game 7 at the Lexington Regional, the Cats broke out the big bats. Four different players went deep for UK, including Nolan McCarthy, who also bashed a home run in Sunday's early game against West Virginia.

Devin Burkes, Hunter Gilliam, and Ryan Waldschmidt also hit home runs for the Cats, who are not known for their power hitting. They finished last in the SEC in round-trippers this season, but

In addition to its 14 hits, Kentucky took advantage of four walks and nine batters hit by the IU pitching staff.

Stay tuned to CI for more info on tonight's game at the conclusion of the postgame press conferences.