When it comes to pitching in college softball, Rachel Lawson says there are two types of uncertainty.

The first kind, the type that Kentucky faced last season, is just not knowing if you have enough arms to compete against the schedule that the Wildcats face.

The other, what UK has going into the 2023 campaign, is a much better scenario. Entering her 16th year as head coach in Lexington, Lawson says she's got a lot of good options in the circle.

Pinpointing who the ace might be at this point remains unclear, and that's a good thing.

"That's always the big question," Lawson said during media day. "I feel a lot better right now about our pitching than I did at this point last year. Last year, I had no idea who was going to start. This year, we have a lot of options. I don't necessarily know who my opening day starter is going to be, but it's because I have good options."

Junior right-hander Stephanie Schoonover has the inside track to be "the headliner," Lawson noted. The Alabama native started a team-high 17 games in 2022, going 7-5 with a 5.15 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 69.1 innings pitched. "She continues to get better and better."

Kennedy Sullivan, a grad senior right-hander from Georgetown, Ky., is a two-way player who also could see action in the outfield. The adjustment from Western Kentucky to UK took some time, and she posted a 6.15 ERA in her first year with the Cats, but Lawson says she's throwing much harder and with better command this winter.

Senior right-hander Sloan Gayan, sophomore right-hander Alexia Lacatena, and sophomore right-hander Izzy Harrison are three more talented arms to watch. Gayan "looks exceptional," Lawson says, especially with her ability to change speeds. Lacatena is a high-potential pitcher who was a member of the Italian National Team. Harrison, meanwhile, is "kind of an ace in the hole," Lawson says.

"If she gets it together, and she's gotten better and better every day, Izzy Harrison could be one of the best in the country," Lawson added. "... She needs to learn how to manage her energy, but when she does that, I think she's going to be special."

Harrison pitched in 13 games last season, posting a 2-0 record and a 3.85 ERA. She struck out 24 batters in 23.2 innings in the circle.

Offensively, the Cats will be leaning on grad senior catcher Kayla Kowalik and sophomore infielder Eric Coffel to lead the way. The two preseason All-SEC selections batted .420 and .423, respectively, last season. Kowalik was in the running for national player of the year in 2021 after hitting a program record .500, while Coffel belted 20 home runs and set a new program record with 68 RBI last season.

Finding some consistent protection for those two bats in the UK lineup will be a priority for Lawson early in the season. Other returnees include senior utility player Rylea Smith (.313 in 2022) and sophomore outfielder Taylor Ebbs (.298, 10 2B, 10 HR in 2022).

It's a Kentucky team that will lean heavily on speed, both on offense and defense. Lawson expects to have the fastest outfield in the talent-laden SEC this season.

"We can win in a lot of different ways," she added.



