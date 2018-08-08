Stanley Garner didn't say he expects to start. But on Media Day the true freshman who arrived at Kentucky via Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard months ago made it clear that he has big plans for his first year at Kentucky.

Enrolling a semester early helped with that.

While UK signed another nearly full class of freshmen earlier this year, only a fraction of those prospects graduated high school early.

“I took away class experience and also field experience, being on the field learning the plays and being more comfortable on the field with the seniors trying to prepare for the season,” Garner said when asked to reflect on his first semester at Kentucky.

When Cats Illustrated polled older skill position players for their thoughts on the younger receivers and defensive backs on the team, none other than Lynn Bowden pointed to Garner as someone who had caught his attention. Bowden said that he respected Garner's input on how he might improve, and he's given Garner some pointers as well.

For his part, Garner said he's gotten closer with defensive players like Derrick Baity and Jordan Wright, among others, thanks to that early semester.

