Kentucky didn't make the Buckeye State quite as much of a recruiting priority during the 2019 cycle as it has in other years during the Mark Stoops era but you can expect that to change once the 2020 prospects step into the spotlight. There should be a return to normalcy.

You can also bet that Cleveland Heights (Ohio) defensive end Justin Wodtly will be one of Kentucky's top targets from the state.

He comes with solid credentials as a prospect.

Wodtly is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound strongside defensive end prospect, ranked the No. 17 player at his position nationally and the No. 13 player in Ohio according to Rivals.com. That's good enough for a strong 5.7 Rivals Rating on the network's scale.

He visited Kentucky over the weekend and touched base with Cats Illustrated after the trip.

"Man, it was a great experience," an excited Wodtly said. "I really love the atmosphere and I haven't seen anything quite like Kentucky, from Kroger Field to the facilities to Rupp Arena. Something about Kentucky is just different than the other universities I've visited."

Wodtly has also taken unofficial visits to Michigan State, West Virginia, Pitt and Kent State, so that Kentucky favorably compares to those schools certainly bodes well for the Cats' chances, even this early in his recruitment.

What is Wodtly looking for in a school?

"As far as athletics I want to go somewhere I can play as soon as possible and obviously win a national championship," he said. "Academically I want to major in sports management and minor in TV and broadcasting."



