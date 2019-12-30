Will Kentucky win its first appearance in the Belk Bowl and move to 8-5 or will Virginia Tech snap the Cats' three-game winning streak and give them something to stew over through the offseason?

Cats Illustrated staff members share their predictions below.

What are the main reasons for UK to be optimistic about the game?

Jeff Drummond: Much like last season, Kentucky takes terrific momentum into the bowl game. The Cats are coming off an impressive rout of Louisville in the regular-season finale and have had several weeks to both heal and add some new wrinkles to the offensive and defensive packages. Outside of Clemson, nobody from the ACC set the world on fire this season. Virginia Tech looks like a solid opponent that should be respected for winning eight games but doesn't excel in anything. The Hokies are 50th nationally in scoring offense and 44th in scoring defense. They are 81st in total offense and 41st in total defense.On paper, UK has advantages on both sides of the ball.

Travis Graf: On paper, Virginia Tech doesn’t really do many things that jump out at you. Nationally, the Hokies are pretty average statistically across the board. The main areas I could see Kentucky capitalizing this week are in sacks (Virginia Tech ranks 105th in sack percentage) and interceptions (85th in interception percentage). I expect Kentucky’s defensive line to be at a big advantage, as well as Kentucky’s offensive line. There’s also not any particular player that stands out on offense, as they truly lack a star in that area.

Justin Rowland: When I think about the way Lynn Bowden is playing this year it makes me believe Kentucky has a great chance to finish another season with another bowl win. Not just the quality of his play, but the passion he's bringing to the game right now. He's just very difficult to stop for four quarters even if you slow him down for a while. Kentucky's offensive line is probably the best unit on the field for either team in this game and the Wildcat defense is playing its best football of the season. In terms of overall talent at most positions I like Kentucky compared to Tech.

Why should Kentucky fans be worried?

Drummond: Virginia Tech has "been there, done that." The bowl experience is now old hat for the Hokies, so they'll almost certainly be ready to play. This is the first opponent that will have had several weeks to implement a defensive game plan for UK's one-dimensional offense. Granted, that one dimension has been incredible (the Cats boast the No.4 rushing attack in the NCAA) but I would expect soon-to-be-retired defensive coordinator Bud Foster to have a good game plan in place that will challenge the Lynn Bowden Jr. & Co.

Graf: Kentucky has to capitalize in the red zone on both sides of the ball, as the Hokies score on 93 percent of their trips, and only allow opponents to score just under 70 percent of the time. In Bud Foster’s last hoorah, his defense will look to shut down Lynn Bowden and Kentucky’s rushing attack. Virginia Tech ranks a very respectable 32nd nationally in opponent yards per rush at 3.8 per attempt.

Rowland: Virginia Tech is a 2.5-point favorite as of when this is published. The Hokies are playing some quality football. They lost a close game to archrival Virginia, which won their half of the ACC, but other than that completely dominated Pitt, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest to end the season. They nearly beat Notre Dame in South Bend.

Who will be the Wildcats' MVP?

Drummond: It's hard to go against Lynn Bowden Jr. at this point. He's put this UK team on his shoulders and carried them in the second half of the season. The Cats will ride or die with him on Tuesday. My hunch is they ride.

Graf: Lynn Bowden. For his encore following the Louisville game, I think Bowden accounts for 200 total yards and a pair of scores.

Rowland: Bowden is the obvious choice here. In his last game in a Kentucky uniform, they won't hold anything back and he'll get a ton of opportunities.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 24, Virginia Tech 19. Much like they did against Louisville, the Cats will control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and win a competitive, low-scoring Belk Bowl.

Graf: Kentucky 28, Virginia Tech 17. Kentucky sticks to their bread and butter, dominating possession and the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Hokies struggle to stop the run and the ‘Cats lead from start to finish.





Rowland: Kentucky 27, Virginia Tech 17. The Wildcats' defense has been playing at a very high level and while the Hokie offense has some balance I don't suspect they will be the team to snap UK's streak of not allowing 30 points in a game. I like how UK's defense matches up with VT's offense. On the other side, I don't think Kentucky will run all over the Hokies at will but they should chip away with Bowden providing enough plays.