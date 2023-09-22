Cats Illustrated staff members stake out their positions on Saturday's game between Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic?

Justin Rowland: I think they're the better football team. The line is what it is for a reason, even with the game being on the road and even with last year's outcome. Though Kentucky has not been precise at times, there's still a lot to like when you look at the total body of work.

Vanderbilt's secondary has been exposed at times this year and it seems like a prime opportunity for Devin Leary. He needs more help from his receivers, as everyone knows.

Jeff Drummond: I think this game sets up nicely for Kentucky on a couple of levels. The Cats should be highly motivated after losing to Vandy last season on their home turf, and they have not played anywhere close to their potential yet, so I think they'll be driven to turn in a complete game on Saturday.

Travis Graf: Unless Kentucky does things to shoot themselves in the foot, they should move the ball without much resistance on the Commodores. Vanderbilt’s secondary is one of the worst in the country and Devin Leary is building momentum. The Cats are better across the board at every position and this is a great opportunity for a confidence builder to start SEC play.

What are the main reasons for concern?

Rowland: Vanderbilt showed last season they're capable of winning SEC games, including at Kentucky. This is Kentucky's first road game of the season and also the Cats first "real" test if we're being honest. Even if Vanderbilt has shown vulnerability early, they've also showed flashes of being a dangerous team. They're a squad with some real explosive potential. If the defense has breakdowns on the back end AJ Swann can make them pay and they have legitimate Power Five level skill play on offense.

Drummond: Vanderbilt has a legit passing attack with a big-time receiver in Will Sheppard. He could play for any team in this league. If the Commodores can give AJ Swann time to throw, this could be a significant challenge for the UK defense.

Graf: Kentucky has yet to put together a complete game this season and Vanderbilt is no longer a pushover. Does the coaching staff have added pressure on themselves after dropping this game a year ago and knowing it can’t happen again? AJ Swann is a quality quarterback, especially if given time.

What's your prediction and who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Rowland: Kentucky 27, Vanderbilt 20 - I think Kentucky will lead throughout but then lean on the run game as they typically do when they get a lead against Vanderbilt. My pick for MVP is Leary. I think he has a good matchup against Vandy's secondary. But I think J.J. Weaver will have a big hand in the game as well. He's ready to get his season on track.

Drummond: Kentucky 29, Vanderbilt 16 - I don't think we'll see a blowout, but I believe the Cats will look better in this game than they have in any of the three non-conference tune-ups. My MVP is Dane Key with a break-out game, including a couple of TD receptions.

Graf: Kentucky 27, Vanderbilt 13. I don’t think it’s going to be a sexy win for Kentucky, but they cover the spread and take care of business on the road to open SEC play. Ray Davis goes for 150 total yards and 2 scores against his former team.