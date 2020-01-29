Kentucky has been on a roll for the better part of the last month, with much of that time spent competing against middle-of-the-pack SEC programs.

Now UK gets a shot against a team at the bottom of the conference standings.

Vanderbilt will be a very heavy underdog in Rupp Arena in this game. What do CI staff members think?

David Sisk: Kentucky has a good SEC record right now, but it hasn’t been a cakewalk. Wins over the likes of a Georgia or Missouri have not been one-sided affairs. That will change on Wednesday night. Last season, Vanderbilt was the first team in league history to winless, and this team is not as good as that one. The losses of Aaron Nesmith and Clevon Brown have been crippling to a team that was already struggling. The Commodores challenge is not to be competitive but to keep score within twenty. Kentucky 83, Vanderbilt 58.

Jeff Drummond: This one has mismatch written all over it, but I also wonder if it’s the type of game that UK sometimes plays down to the level of competition. Will the Cats have the same edge they displayed at Arkansas or Texas Tech? Doubtful. And the Rupp Arena crowd isn’t likely to be rocking for an opponent who comes in with 24 straight SEC losses. Barring a freakish barrage of Vandy 3's, UK will win this game. I just don’t think it will be a blowout. Kentucky 81, Vanderbilt 66.

Travis Graf: The Commodores enter this game as winners of just two of their last ten games. Vanderbilt is also 2-7 against the spread during that time frame. Aaron Nesmith is a player you’d have to worry about getting hot in this matchup, but with him missing the game (and likely the season) due to injury, I don’t see a huge threat to the ‘Cats taking the floor on Wednesday night. I won’t sugar coat it, Vanderbilt doesn’t rank close to the top nationally in any statistical or analytical category. A loss for Kentucky here would be on par with Evansville. Kentucky 79, Vanderbilt 58.

Justin Rowland: This should be an opportunity for Kentucky fans to watch a game without biting their nails off or finding their blood pressure rise. Vanderbilt is one of the worst teams Kentucky will face this season. Given Vanderbilt's now long-standing struggles and the fact that this game is at Rupp Arena, it's extremely difficult to see Kentucky losing. It would be one of the upsets of the college basketball season. UK would have to have serious foul trouble to both Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans for Vanderbilt to win. On top of that, the Commodores would have to play their best game of the season. Kentucky 80, Vanderbilt 63.