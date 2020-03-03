Kentucky handled Tennessee in Knoxville earlier during the SEC schedule. Now will the 2019-20 conference champs finish the regular season series sweep against the Vols tonight in Lexington?

Here's what Cats Illustrated staff writers thinks of the game plus predictions.

Travis Graf: I don’t see Kentucky struggling much tonight, and neither does Vegas, with the opening spread set at UK -9. Kentucky won by 13 in Knoxville, and it was only that close due to Fullerton free throw attempts. The ‘Cats out-rebounded the Vols by 4 in the last meeting, and I think that number is closer to 10 tonight, as they get solid games from Richards, Montgomery and Sestina on his senior night. This Tennessee squad just doesn’t have the horses to match up with Kentucky, one or the hottest teams in the country. The ‘Cats surprisingly hit a high percentage from the outside and are able to get out in transition for easy baskets, as they finally show that they can put a team away in convincing fashion. Kentucky 77, Tennessee 58.

David Sisk: Kentucky is playing well right now, and I don’t see any type of trap game scenario due to seeding issues. It’s now possible the Cats can get up to a two or three seed. Tennessee is tough defensively and will try to hold the score down. Johnny Juzang made some timely threes in Knoxville, while the frontline stayed in foul trouble. This is a game for Richards and Montgomery to shine. Kentucky 71 Tennessee 63

Justin Rowland: This one seems fairly easy to call which means it would be a major surprise if the Volunteer team we saw last time knocked off UK at Rupp. Tennessee is 3-7 in road games this year. UK has been a pretty steady team this season. Steadily improving, absolutely. They have proven many times they don't need much from the perimeter to hold serve at home. Kentucky 75, Tennessee 64.