Rick Barnes and John Calipari have a nice rivalry going on the court and while Tennessee is down from last year the Volunteers play well against the Wildcats in Knoxville.

Here's what CI staffers think about the game on Saturday.

Jeff Drummond: I’ve got conflicted hunches about this game. On the one hand, Tennessee no longer has star power like Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield. On the other hand, Knoxville has always been a difficult place for the Cats to play regardless of the Vols’ personnel. UK has won only four of their last 12 trips to Rocky Top. Despite all of the talent on his rosters, John Calipari is just 3-6 in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is really good on the defensive end of the floor, and I expect Rick Barnes to try and turn this into a plodding grinder of a game, but they don’t have some of the other things (3-point shooting, offensive rebounding) that occasionally gives the Cats issues. I’ll go with Kentucky 66, Tennessee 61.

Travis Graf: There’s no Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield or Jordan Bone taking the court for the Vols tomorrow. Bowden, Turner, Fulkerson and others are some very competent players, but there isn’t a star on this Tennessee team in what is most likely a bridge year for them with some high-level recruits coming in next season. Tennessee doesn’t do too many things particularly well, but they do rank in the top 10 in the country in total blocks. Under Calipari, Kentucky has struggled at Thompson-Boling more than most other places, but if Kentucky plays their game and establishes a couple of guards along with Nick Richards early on, they should win by a decent margin. Kentucky 68, Tennessee 60

David Sisk: Kentucky’s best friend, Ken Pomeroy, (cough, cough) is picking Tennessee 66-65. I just don’t think the Vols are very good this year. I know Thompson-Boling has been tough, but the Cats win there this time. Ashton Hagans will torment their spotty point guard play, and if Richards and Montgomery can resemble anything close to what they were Tuesday night, they will flourish against weak UT post presence. I understand Kentucky has had games where they aren’t ready, but this won’t be one of them. Kentucky 73 Tennessee 64

Justin Rowland: Kentucky is the better team and that really isn't debatable. However, Tennessee has been an awful place for Kentucky to play recently with the Volunteers winning four games in a row in the series. Going on the road in a place where Tennessee expects to win, I'll go with the home team until UK proves to me it's more capable of winning games in this arena. This really goes against everything I have seen from both teams, but this is a crazy college basketball season. Tennessee 68, Kentucky 66.