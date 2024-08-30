The regular season is finally here for Kentucky. On Saturday night UK kicks off its regular season against a familiar foe - the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Here, the CI staff offers takes and predictions on Saturday's game.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic about this game?

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky enters the 2024 season with as much balance — on that ol’ proverbial paper — as we have seen in recent years. Southern Miss struggled last season and is not expected to be much better this year. When Vegas tabs a Mark Stoops team as a four-touchdown favorite in a season opener, that gets your attention. This should be a comfortable win for UK.

Travis Graf: Kentucky completely out-mans Southern Miss across the board. In theory and on paper, Kentucky should dominate this matchup on Saturday. The Golden Eagles went 3-9 last season while having a stud running back in Frank Gore Jr. With him gone, there’s not a go-to skill position player for Southern Miss. Kentucky should dominate in the trenches in a comfortable win.

Justin Rowland: Kentucky has the advantage at every position on paper. They're the bigger team in the trenches and have game-changing athletes on both sides of the ball. Southern Miss may turn out to be a very improved football team but given the talent Stoops has amassed at most positions, they appear to be in good shape for Week 1. The big thing for me is it's hard to see how Southern Miss does a lot on offense against Kentucky. But Stoops did say it's hard to tell with transfers.

What are the main reasons for concern?

Drummond: The Cats have a talented roster, but some of it remains unproven. We’re not completely sure what Brock Vandagriff will look like in his first collegiate start at quarterback, and UK will be playing without its top running back, Chip Trayanum, so everyone will be watching to see if the offense can establish the ground game. I don’t know if it’s a big “concern,” but Southern Miss has a lot of transfer portal additions, including a quarterback from Florida State and 13 players from the SEC ranks. The Golden Eagles could be better than analysts realize.

Graf: Kentucky has a couple of unknowns at key positions. We haven’t really heard anything about how Brock Vandagriff has looked this preseason, and the running back room is the biggest question mark that it’s been under Stoops in quite sometime, with a potential starter sidelined. With Kentucky having some big questions and it being a clean slate with added bells and whistles to the game day atmosphere in the stadium, the Cats must maintain focus.

Rowland: I wouldn't say there are many concerns as far as the overall outcome. If they lose as this kind of favorite everything changes. I think you're more just wanting to come out feeling good about the offense. If they struggle to run the ball it doesn't mean that will be a weekly thing but you would be concerned. The big thing for me is what Brock Vandagriff's pocket presence looks like. If that looks good then I think they could have a great year.

What's your prediction for the game and who is a key player for UK?

Drummond: Kentucky 38, Southern Miss 13. I think all eyes are understandably on Brock Vandagriff in this one, although I’ll also be interested to see how the corner position opposite Max Hairston looks. That’s a big key for the Cats’ season.

Graf: Kentucky 42, Southern Miss 14. Brock Vandagriff comes out firing and showing what he can do, and Dane Key ends up with a couple of touchdown scores.

Rowland: Kentucky 41, Southern Miss 17. Kentucky takes care of business showing some tempo and a balanced offense with some big plays on defense.