Ashton Hagans' status for Tuesday night's game in Athens is uncertain but the game will go on either way.

Cats Illustrated staff writers offer their thoughts on the 'Cats-Dawgs matchup and conclude those takes with predictions.

Travis Graf: This game hinges a lot on whether or not Ashton Hagans is able to play. With Johnny Juzang likely out as well with illness, Kentucky would be at a huge disadvantage heading into Athens with only two guards available. Not to mention, those two guards would have to contain one of the nation’s best players in freshman sensation and possible number one pick, Anthony Edwards. The Bulldogs average just over 80 points per contest and, if Hagans is out, Kentucky won’t want to get in an up and down battle. The good news for the ‘Cats is that Georgia is 273rd in the country in three point percentage, despite sitting at 19th nationally at 56 percent shooting on two point field goals. With Hagans, Kentucky wins by 10. Without Hagans, Kentucky wins in a one possession game.

Justin Rowland: John Calipari's Kentucky teams are 5-2 in Athens with three straight wins and the Wildcats are 127-26 against the Bulldogs all-time but this time the odds seem more steep than almost any point in recent history. Even if we expected Ashton Hagans to play in his return to the Peach State it wouldn't be an easy game. As it stands, we now could be watching a Kentucky team that had been trending in the right direction but now has to find a different way to win in the near term. But we also have a dangerous Georgia team playing at home in front of a crowd that knows this is a great chance to secure a rare win against the 'Cats. Those are all circumstances and largely intangibles. This we know: UGA is 10-3, a perfect 8-0 at home, and has four straight wins, including one on the road against No. 9 Memphis the last time out. The Dawgs will also have the best player on the floor in future NBA All-Star candidate Anthony Edwards, who averages an admittedly inefficient 18.4 points per game. I think even without Hagans, Kentucky plays competitively and has a chance to win at the end, but runs into a buzzsaw. UGA 75, Kentucky 71.

David Sisk: This game will revolve around Ashton Hagans. If he can play, I like Kentucky by around six points. If he can’t then I’m concerned. You’re taking away 14 points and 8 assists without him. Georgia is a good defensive team but not a great one. There will be immense pressure to shut down Edwards and Hammonds. Not to mention this is Kentucky’s first true road game. It’s hard to get a read on Georgia from the Memphis game because they play a different style than the Cats. There was lots of one on one with poor shot selection. Kentucky will test their patience on both ends. This has not been an overpowering Wildcats team anyway. I just believe a win will be very difficult to muster without Hagans in the lineup.

Jeff Drummond: I think the Cats have their hands full in this game. Georgia is off to a good start, and this is a chance for the Bulldogs to make a statement going into league play. The big question is whether or not Ashton Hagans will play, and if he does, how effective will he be? If he can’t play, and Johnny Juzang is still ailing from his illness, depth is severely challenged. There just feels like too many “ifs” in this one. Plus, you have that old thing where John Calipari vs. his old coaching buddies doesn’t yield quite the same winning percentage as John Calipari against guys he doesn’t care for. My hunch is Georgia 69, Kentucky 65.