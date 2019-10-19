Kentucky football has its biggest test of the season on Saturday in Athens. The Wildcats take on the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs.

Right here below the Cats Illustrated staff discusses the game and makes predictions.

What are the reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic or hopeful about the UK-UGA game?

Jeff Drummond: A diehard optimist can look at this matchup and, based on what he or she saw last week in the South Carolina-Georgia game, make a case for Kentucky having a shot against the Bulldogs. it's not just that game, either. UGA struggled to shake Tennessee for more than a half. The boys in the silver britches have not been clicking on all cylinders. Toss in the fact that the Dawgs also struggled at times against a running quarterback similar to Lynn Bowden, and perhaps the case gets even stronger.

Justin Rowland: This is not an overly impressive Georgia offense. They can run the ball but they really aren't attacking the middle of the field in the passing game and they don't create a lot of big plays. There's a possibility UGA could have an emotional letdown after the loss to South Carolina.

Travis Graf: The weather could help Kentucky in some aspect. The forecast is calling for a downpour of rain around game time, which might make both teams pretty one dimensional. If Kentucky can hone in on stopping the run, that could really help Kentucky’s defense, who has struggled to stop the majority of their opponents on the ground. Jake Fromm has had a very pedestrian season and this might be a game where you sell out and put your corners one on one against Georgia’s wide receivers, who lack a consistent outside threat with Cager out of the game.

What are the biggest concerns?

Drummond: Georgia is loaded with talent at almost every position group. On paper, there are no real weaknesses. The Dawgs are also in desperation mode now, needing to win out in order to have a shot at the College Football Playoffs. UK will be facing an angry, motivated team on Saturday.

Rowland: Georgia is the more talented team by a solid margin across the board, it's on the road, and Kentucky has not played especially well against the Bulldogs recently. Kentucky's rush defense has struggled at times this year -- not always -- and you can expect a heavy dose of those backs running behind that offensive line. The biggest thing is it's hard for me to see Kentucky scoring many points in this game.

Graf: Georgia has yet to surrender a touchdown on the ground this season, which is where Kentucky’s main offensive focus will be. The Bulldog defense gives up less than three yards per carry and have only given up over 100 yards in a game twice. Georgia also excels at stopping their opponents on third down, something Kentucky has already struggled at this season. Georgia’s defensive backs aren’t on the same level they’re accustomed to, but Kentucky’s down field passing game is still a huge question mark with Sawyer Smith’s injury status. On the flip side, Kentucky hasn’t shown the ability to stop the run and they’re facing a future NFL back in Swift and to go along with the best offensive line they’ve gone up against all season long.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: If the Cats pull an upset between the hedges, Lynn Bowden will almost certainly be the MVP. I typically don't go with the "obvious" choice, but I think it will take another heroic performance from UK's junior quarterback/wide receiver/athlete to make it happen. This time, it may also require a couple more big plays in the passing game.

Rowland: Jamari Brown. I'm not sure how helpful this would be, but remember South Carolina had a cornerback with three picks last week. UGA's passing game has struggled and Brown goes into this game knowing he's going to be matched up one-on-one on the outside with someone. If he can play a great game it would at least help make UGA one-dimensional. Brown has improved a lot throughout the week.

Graf: Offensive line. For Kentucky to have a chance against the Bulldogs, they’ll have to get some great push up front. The ‘Cats won’t beat Georgia running side line to side line. Georgia’s accounted for 15 tackles so far this season and they’ll likely add a few more of Kentucky’s pass blocking hasn’t improved from the South Carolina game.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Georgia 27, Kentucky 10 - I think the Cats could hang around for half of this game if they can avoid a bad start, but the Dawgs just have too many weapons for UK to keep pace.

Graf: Georgia 41, Kentucky 17. I think Georgia’s run game and defensive front are going to be too much for the ‘Cats to handle. I picture Kentucky trailing by a couple of scores early on and they fail to truly threaten Georgia at any point in the game.

Rowland: Georgia 38, Kentucky 9. I don't like the matchup of Kentucky's offense against Georgia's defense, with Sawyer Smith being turnover prone and a very good UGA defense having a week to prepare for Lynn Bowden.