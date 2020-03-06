Will Kentucky go back to the team that had been trending in the right direction for a couple of months or will we see more of the team that melted down against Tennessee?

CI staff writers offer their takes and predictions on Saturday's game against Florida.

David Sisk: I don’t know which way to go here because I’m not sure any of is know what to expect. I feel there have been two other instances where the team entered a game with its back to the wall. They lost two in Vegas and their next game against Louisville seemed like a must win. Then there was the South Carolina loss with a road game at Arkansas awaiting. I felt like the letdown in Columbia would lose their attention and they were not going to lose two in a row. I’m not so sure this time. I’m not crazy about this Florida team. They just haven’t been able to get it together. Kentucky is clearly better and I’m going to lean in that direction because of it. This is a big game because I believe it will have a bearing on which direction they head in the next few weeks. Kentucky 69, Florida 66.

Travis Graf: Can Kentucky right the ship after the second half collapse against Tennessee? I think they’re closer to the team that everyone saw in the first 25 minutes of that game than the team that fell apart during the last 15. Richards and Montgomery must answer the bell early on and they must be ready for a physical game down low. I wouldn’t count on Florida shooting as poorly as they did during the first meeting, so Kentucky will need to shoot better themselves this time around. That shouldn’t be a problem for this team on the road. Perimeter ball movement will be key in this matchup, and the three guard lineup must play a complete game in order to pull out the win. Kentucky trends back in the right direction to end the season. Kentucky 68, Florida 64.

Jeff Drummond: This will be one of the tougher games of the season to predict. Kentucky appears to be wobbly after its Tuesday night meltdown against Tennessee, but I have always maintained that these are the situations when the Cats are most dangerous. It's rare for them to play two bad games in a row. They are a reliable bounce-back team, especially under John Calipari. On the other hand, Gainesville can be an unforgiving place to try to get back on the right track. The Gators played well enough to win on Feb. 22 in Rupp Arena, falling 65-59, so one might think the homecort advantage will be the difference. But the Cats have often played better on the road this season, so who knows? I'm almost flipping a coin in this one. Kentucky 71, Florida 67.

Justin Rowland: I don't think this is an ideal spot for the 'Cats. What happened in the second half against Tennessee was beyond troubling and on Friday during his meeting with the media John Calipari seemed to be tired. I'm not pulling the plug on this season by any means, but the timing of a trip into a tough road environment leads me to believe it may take one more loss to hit rock bottom before a late resurgence. Florida 73, Kentucky 71.

