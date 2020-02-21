Kentucky is inching towards an SEC regular season championship but the 'Cats have a big test against Florida, in Rupp Arena, on Saturday.

Here's what CI staffers think about the game.

David Sisk: For much of the season I thought Florida was the disappointment of the league. They just looked plain bad for a long stretch. Now, they have won three in a row and five of six. Admittedly, these wins have been against slumping teams. Despite all of that, I think they play solidly. They defend, rebound, and play hard. Even though they have four players averaging in double figures, I think they are an offense without an identity that gets caught in neutral. The guards shoot low percentages and Kerry Blackshear wants to prove he can play out on the floor for NBA scouts. I look for a battle. Florida is physical and they can hold the score down. I just think Kentucky is better, particularly on their home floor. Kentucky 75, Florida 68.

Jeff Drummond: Not too many teams have underachieved quite like Florida has this season. That said, the Gators are only a handful of plays away from being much closer to their preseason Top 10 projections. If Ashton Hagans and Nick Richards are both able to play near 100% UK should be able to handle Florida. I’m going to be watching to categories closely to determine how close this game will be: 3-point differential and second-chance points. Cats can’t have one of those days where they make two 3-pointers and the opponent hits 10. They also have to do much better than the 26 second-chance points they surrendered to LSU. On most nights, that will get your beat. It took a freakish shooting performance by the Cats to overcome it. UK is due for a strong showing in Rupp Arena. If all goes well, give Kentucky 82, Florida 70.

Travis Graf: There’s not one bona fide star on the Florida Gator roster, but head coach Mike White has some solid pieces to work with. Sitting firmly on the bubble, the Gators are trending up as of late after a horrific start to the 2020 season. Florida will be hungry for a win against a hobbled Kentucky squad. The Gators aren’t very good at one thing in particular whenever it comes to stats or analytics, and they’re very underwhelming across the board, to be quite frank. Kentucky wins the battle on the boards and lives at the free throw line. Will Kentucky’s streaky outside shooting at home continue? That’s my key to the game. If Ashton Hagans and Nick Richards can give it a go, I think the ‘Cats win. If they’re unable to, or are at 50% or so, things could get dicey. Kentucky 68, Florida 63.

Justin Rowland: I anticipate this game being much more difficult than we might have imagined earlier in the season. Having said that, Florida has not been a good enough road team this season for me to pick them to beat Kentucky in an upset. The health of two of Kentucky's stars, Ashton Hagans and Nick Richards, is certainly a big looming question. If one of those players is unable to go then I'm not sure what my prediction would be. Since we have to bake some uncertainty into our prediction, I'll call for the 'Cats to win but in a nail baiter that could go either way. As the 'Cats continue to pull games out late, I can't go against them at Rupp. Kentucky 73, Florida 72.