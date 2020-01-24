The SEC/Big 12 Challenge is here and this year that means Kentucky heads off to Lubbock, Tex., to take on the defending national runner up Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Kentucky has a chance to bolster its wild resume with a Quadrant 1 road victory against a Top-20 team.

The Cats Illustrated staff chimes in with takes and predictions.

Travis Graf: This Texas Tech squad has been difficult to figure out this season, much like every team in college basketball. The same team that has defeated Louisville and taken Baylor to the wire has also lost to teams like DePaul and Creighton. The one thing you’ll never have to question about a Chris Beard coached team is toughness. The Red Raiders will get up in your face and battle for the full forty minutes. They rank 31st in opponent points per game, giving up just under 62 points a contest. They’re not a particularly good shooting team, shooting 51% on 2 point field goal attempts, and 33% from behind the arc. Looking at their roster makeup, Nick Richards should dominate this game. There’s nobody that suits up for the Red Raiders that can go toe to toe with him and his size. Richards staying out of foul trouble is my biggest key to the game. Kentucky 68, Texas Tech 62.

David Sisk: There are so many variables in this game. First, Texas Tech is good, but don’t mistake this for last season’s team which their 12-6 record indicates. Offensively they have four players who average in double figures, and they are one of the few teams who run pure motion. Defensively they are good to very good, but not great. They are nationally ranked in scoring and shooting defense. Kentucky can get to the foul line against them and grab offensive rebounds. Kentucky will also have a distinct size advantage which is reminiscent of Arkansas. Kentucky has a better team, but I worry about their ability to stay intense for the entire game. Texas Tech will go full steam for the entire game. It won’t be about talent but about the ability to play hard for forty minutes. We will see which way this young team goes. Kentucky 73 Texas Tech 71.

Justin Rowland: I see some similarities between this game and the 2017-18 team's game at West Virginia. The team's aren't identical. That WVU team was more about offense, this TTU team is more about defense. But top-20 Big 12 teams other than Kansas who will be hosting Kentucky in what should be a hostile arena. I think we probably overestimated that West Virginia team a little bit, just like I think some people will overestimate this Texas Tech team. While they have been really good at home, this isn't last year's team. Kentucky is going to be ready to play and aside from a second half in Columbia, the 'Cats have been trending in the right direction for two or three weeks now. Kentucky hasn't always fared well in this SEC/Big 12 Challenge but they usually come out with intensity and, realizing the stakes, I think they'll emerge victorious unless Ashton Hagans or Nick Richards has trouble staying on the court. Texas Tech is around 100 in adjusted offense according to KenPom. Kentucky 62, Texas Tech 56.

Jeff Drummond: This feels like a “poster child” game for college basketball in 2020. Both Kentucky and Texas Tech have some great wins and some head-scratching losses. At their best, the Wildcats have beaten No. 1 Michigan State and No. 3 Louisville. They have also lost games to Evansville, Utah, and South Carolina. Likewise, the Red Raiders have a win over No. 1 Louisville and were competitive with No. 4 Baylor and No. 17 West Virginia, but are sitting at 12-6 and 3-3 in the Big 12. I think this is something of a toss-up game. The Cats have some advantages with size. Nick Richards could be the difference if he can stay out of foul trouble. Tyrese Maxey also seems to come up big in these marquee matchups. Give me a far-from-confident pick of Kentucky 78, Texas Tech 73.