CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions: UK-Richmond

Kentucky handled Morehead State in its season opener but the Wildcats get a much more serious challenge on Sunday against the Richmond Spiders.

The Cats Illustrated staff goes to the roundtable and makes predictions for UK's second game.

What are you most interested in seeing for UK against Richmond?

David Sisk: This is a game I have had circled for months on Kentucky's schedule. In my opinion Richmond is as dangerous as a coiled snake. You're looking at one one the most experienced rosters in the country coming off a 24-7 record going up against one of the most inexperienced squads. The Spiders are the pre-season favorite in the Atlantic 10, and even with the loss of Nick Sherod this is a scary proposition.

Richmond is a more talented Belmont of Wofford type of team. They are going to run a highly efficient Princeton type of offense, but at a higher pace. This game will be like a root canal. They will try to exploit a youthful Kentucky lineup, and at times they will be successful. I'm interested to see if Kentucky's young players can learn on the fly, and which players step up under fire for the first time.

Travis Graf: It will be interesting to see what the rotations look like tonight against a quality opponent. Everyone was able to get some run against Morehead State this last week in the season opener, but Richmond will be a much tougher task. They’re a team of veterans and Calipari will probably shorten the rotation. Who are the first ones off of the bench? What does the lineup look like in crunch time? These are some things to look for on Sunday. Also, Kentucky needs BJ Boston and Terrence Clarke to shoot much better from the outside. The wing duo was 0/6 from three against Morehead State. They’ll have to knock down a few against Richmond.

Justin Rowland: It's the first real test for Kentucky, which alone is worth getting excited about. The 'Cats first game seemed to go very well and the team looks really intriguing but we'll know much more after we see them against a quality conference favorite. The Spiders have several players who will contend for All-Atlantic 10 honors, including guards Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis. I've been curious about how the 'Cats will guard a quick, dynamic backcourt especially at the point spot and today will be a good barometer. Gilyard in particular will be a big challenge on both ends of the court. He can really pressure the basketball.

Who's your pick for Kentucky's most valuable player on Sunday?

Sisk: The player or players who can learn on the fly will be the ones to compete for Most Valuable Player honors. The Spiders' weakest link could be at small forward, the position which Sherod played. Whichever player the substitution, Tyler Burton, is assigned that's where the advantage lies. Thankfully for Kentucky that could fall into the laps of Kentucky's two freshmen studs B.J. Boston and/or Terrence Clarke. Both had solid opening performances against Morehead State, and Coach Cal will need both of them to raise their level of play even more on Sunday.

Graf: Terrence Clarke. Going back to the first question, I expect Clarke to be handling a lot of on-ball duties down the stretch. He will probably be Kentucky’s best option to consistently break down the Richmond guards off of the dribble and make things happen on the offensive end. If the offense stalls for a bit at any point, look for Calipari to turn to Clarke in those situations. Richmond will struggle to keep him out of the paint.

Rowland: BJ Boston. Richmond's got the backcourt and a big man (in Grant Golden) to give Kentucky a real test but I'm not sure who they have to check Boston, who appears like he'll be the kind of guy who finds ways to score regardless of how the game is going.

What's your prediction on the game and how it will play out?

Sisk: Don't be surprised if Kentucky isn't behind for much of the game, and expect this one to be a tight affair all the way through. The Cats will make mistakes, and will have to learn from them as the game goes. They can't check out effort wise, and it is important that they make foul shots and finishes around the bucket. Richmond is a deep team as well, so the battle of the benches will be huge. I'm also excited about the matchup between Oliver Sarr and Grant Golden. In the end I'm going to take the Big Blue's young talent in a nail-biter.

Kentucky 75 Richmond 72.

Graf: Kentucky 74, Richmond 63. This game is close throughout, but Kentucky’s talent and athleticism separates them at the end. Five ‘Cats score in double figures and the team shoots free throws much better as a whole. Olivier Sarr is utilized a lot more in this one and he records a double-double.

Rowland: Kentucky 76, Richmond 70. It would be a big surprise if this isn't a competitive game given how much the Spiders won and how much they bring back. They're comfortable playing a number of ways, can knock down shots, play defense, and won't be afraid playing a pretty young UK team. But I think the 'Cats length at spots 1-5 give them an advantage they'll ride to victory.