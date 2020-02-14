For Kentucky to remain atop or tied atop the SEC's standings it will have to go through a resurgent Ole Miss team that is more dangerous than its overall record might indicate.

Here CI writers offer their thoughts and predictions on the game, set for Saturday at 1 p.m. in Rupp Arena.

Jeff Drummond: Ole Miss is an unusual team. The Rebels have some talent, led by one of the SEC’s best scorers in Breein Tyree, but they haven’t been able to put together any kind of consistency this season. That’s a big reason behind their 13-11 record and 4-7 SEC mark. Ole Miss, however, is currently riding a three-game win steak and could be starting to turn a corner. The Cats have to be prepared for a team riding some newfound momentum with three straight wins of 14, 17, and 25 points against South Carolina, Florida, and Mississippi State. I like the Cats at home, but it could be closer than many expect it to be. Kentucky 79, Ole Miss 68.

David Sisk: Ole Miss is playing its best basketball coming into this game. They have won three SEC games in a row convincingly. They start at stop with Breein Tyree. The 6-2 guard has scored 101 points in the past three games. But they also have four other players who average over nine points per game. Expect Kermit Davis to try to junk things up with a variety of zone looks. In the end, they will be outmatches in Rupp. Kentucky 80, Ole Miss 70.

Travis Graf: Ole Miss is a team that comes into this game playing their best basketball of the season. Breein Tyree has been on an absolute tear, but I don’t believe his play alone can beat Kentucky. The ‘Cats slow him down and are able to get out and run in transition over and over again. The Rebels have no answer for Nick Richards, who I believe will have a 20 point and 10 rebound type of game. I’ll mostly be watching to see which of the supporting cast steps up, and I think EJ Montgomery will be that guy, building on a 9 rebound performance against Vanderbilt. Kentucky 82, Ole Miss 65.

Justin Rowland: Ole Miss is a little like Vanderbilt in that it is a much better team right at this moment than its record would indicate. However, all three of its consecutive recent wins have been in Oxford. This team has not fared well on the road. In fact, Ole Miss is 1-6 in true road games. This is not a great offensive team and Kentucky should be able to win the boards handily. One thing Ole Miss can do is turn you over and create points off turnovers. If UK avoids a rash of bad decisions and plays a fairly clean game -- and that begins and ends with Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey, the two variables there -- they should be okay. Kentucky 75, Ole Miss 65.

