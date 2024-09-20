Staff Predictions: UK-Ohio

Kentucky is a solid favorite against the Ohio Bobcats, with the Cats looking to even out their record on the season.

Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland share takes and predictions on UK/Ohio before tomorrow's game.

What are the main reasons to be optimistic if you're a Kentucky fan?

Jeff Drummond: While being respectful of the program that Ohio has built, this is still an SEC program against a MAC program, and that means the Wildcats have a significant physical advantage in this game. Granted, that’s the “on paper” part. You still have to go out and play, leverage the superior size and athleticism. A UK ground game that put close to 200 yards on Georgia and a defense that held the top-ranked team in the country to 13 points should be able to deliver a comfortable victory is in this one. The Bobcats have faced another P5 team this season, losing 38-22 at Syracuse.

Justin Rowland: Kentucky is the superior team. While Ohio played competitively against Syracuse and has enough talent to cause some problems if the Wildcats play their C game, for instance, if the Cats show up they shouldn't have too much of a problem. Kentucky has been able to run the ball fairly well at times this year and that should be there again. The biggest issue for Kentucky this year has been protecting Vandagriff, and the Bobcats shouldn't test UK on the level of South Carolina or Georgia there. The game is at home. Additionally, maybe UK gained some confidence playing UGA so competitively.

What are the main reasons to be concerned?

Drummond: Kentucky still hasn’t found a way to get its passing game on track, and Bush Hamdan’s unit has not scored a touchdown in the last eight quarters of play, so Ohio might be able to stack the line of scrimmage and slow down the Cats’ rushing attack. This is not the kind of game where you want this opponent — which has won 10 games in each of the last two seasons — to be hanging around deep into the third quarter. The Bobcats feature a terrific running back in Anthony Tyus, who is averaging close to 8 yards per carry this season.

Rowland: Maybe there's a mental or emotional letdown after a stunning loss to USC and a brutal loss to UGA. If UK comes out sluggish or lackadaisical, they'll be facing a team eager to make a statement against an SEC foe. The protection has been enough of an issue that you could see some bad things happening. If a team comes into your stadium and makes a couple of big defensive plays early all bets are off.

What's your prediction for the game and who is a key player for the Cats?

Drummond: Kentucky 30, Ohio 13 — I think this one plays out, offensively, closer to the Cats’ season opener against Southern Miss. I expect Brock Vandagriff and the UK passing attack to have a solid game and give fans some hope for balance going back into SEC play. Ironically, I am predicting as many points for Ohio as Georgia managed, but human nature remains undefeated, and it will be hard for UK to match that same kind of focus and intensity in this game.

Rowland: Kentucky 31, Ohio 17. I don't think it will be a nailbiter or a blowout. Stoops generally takes care of these teams. Brock Vandagriff needs to take a step forward but the big thing is the offensive line's protection needs to give those longer-developing plays a chance to develop.