Conference play begins on Saturday when Missouri travels to Rupp Arena to take on the Wildcats.

Coming off an emotional win against archrival Louisville will Kentucky build on its recent success or will it struggle against a tough defensive team?

CI writers offer their predictions and thoughts on the game.

David Sisk: I believe the recent battles with Ohio State and Louisville will be very reminiscent of what we can expect in the Missouri game on Saturday. This is a good defensive team who is third in points allowed and sixth in field goal percentage allowed. Their big man, Jeremiah Tilmon, stays in constant foul trouble. Kentucky should be able to cause some problems inside with him on the bench. Points will be at a premium, but Missouri is 211th in scoring. Low scoring affair. Kentucky 66 Missouri 56

Jeff Drummond: This looks like a game that Kentucky should go into with reasonable expectations to win. Of course, where have we heard that before? Evansville. Utah. (Cough, Cough) Mizzou is a pedestrian college basketball team right now, but the Tigers are much better than the aforementioned opponents who found a way to beat the Cats. If UK plays defense like it's capable of playing, Mizzou should have trouble generating enough points to win at Rupp Arena. The Tigers are 114th in KenPom's offensive efficiency ratings, whereas they're an impressive 22nd in defensive efficiency. This has the look of a low-scoring affair. Give me Kentucky 63, Missouri 52.

Justin Rowland: I certainly would not put Kentucky on upset alert with Missouri visiting Lexington. This is a Tiger team that might make scoring difficult but they don't have enough punch to finish a 40-minute game against the 'Cats. Missouri has lost four games but they haven't been blown out this year. I suspect they'll play with enough pride and defensive intensity to keep Kentucky from ever building up a huge lead but even if the Tigers hang around I don't think it will ever seem like the game is in doubt. Missouri shoots under 30-percent from three-point range as a team. Kentucky should hold Missouri under 40-percent from the field overall. Missouri doesn't have anybody who really scares you with their ability to score nor do they have one rebounding force who can control the glass. If the 'Cats aren't sloppy they should be able to grind out a comfortable win even if it's ugly. Kentucky 65, Missouri 53.

Travis Graf: The biggest challenge for Kentucky in this matchup is avoiding a natural letdown game after the emotional win versus in-state rival Louisville. The Tigers don’t necessarily have a superstar on their team, but play good defense as a unit. They rank 9th nationally in opponent field goal percentage, holding opposing teams to just 36% from the field. As long as Kentucky plays their game and doesn’t play to the competition, I find it hard to see them losing this game. The ‘Cats have proven that they can win a rock fight, and they do it again on Saturday, 67-55.



