It's that time again.

The Wildcats welcome the Missouri Tigers to Kroger Field on Saturday. UK is trying to even its record at 4-4 and make a fourth straight bowl appearance more likely in the process.

Here are staff predictions from Cats Illustrated contributing writers.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic about Saturday's game?

Jeff Drummond: Comparative scores are a shaky way to gauge any matchup, but it's hard to ignore the fact that Missouri has been on the road twice this season and lost both games to the likes of Wyoming and Vanderbilt. It seems like the Tigers have been much more formidable on their home turf, for whatever reason. Kentucky may also gain an edge if the forecast for heavy rain holds up. That could negate some of Mizzou's advantage with dual-threat quarterback Kelly Bryant.

Justin Rowland: As much as there has been to like about Missouri at times this year, this team is woefully inconsistent. Any team that's capable of losing to Wyoming and Vanderbilt is certainly capable of losing to Kentucky. And after all, the Wildcats have owned this series lately, though the games have been close. Missouri has struggled with quarterbacks who can run so Lynn Bowden could have a major opportunity to win one for the 'Cats.

Travis Graf: Missouri is 2-15 under Barry Odom when the Tigers score less than 30 points in a game. Kentucky has yet to allow an opponent to surpass the 30 point mark once this season. With heavy rain in the forecast, I don’t envision the Tigers scoring 30 points on Saturday either. Kentucky’s offensive line seems to have found their footing once again in the run game and it’ll be interesting to see what schemes Kentucky is wanting to run this weekend. Another key factor is that Missouri is far from a lock to score whenever they get the ball in the red zone. Only 24 out of 34 red zone trips have resulted in points this season.

What are the main reasons for concern?

Drummond: The lingering quarterback uncertainty was enough to have UK open as an 11-point underdog on its home field. Missouri can be explosive on offense (30-plus points in their first six games of the season) and stingy on defense (16.6 ppg, No. 14 nationally) when the Tigers are playing at their best. Kelly Bryant is the type of QB that has given the Cats major issues in the past, and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is a big challenge.

Rowland: Missouri is the third best team in the SEC East, or it has been over the whole season. When they have been good, they've been really good. They have a solid quarterback, a great bevy of skill players, and a strong offensive line. Defensively they're a solid team, too. There aren't a lot of glaring weaknesses and they might be out to make a statement after a loss to Vanderbilt.

Graf: There are still a lot of questions surrounding Kentucky’s offense, mainly the quarterback position, this weekend. Missouri features one of the most explosive offenses the ‘Cats have faced so far this season. Kelly Bryant is the type of dynamic playmaker that has been a thorn in Kentucky’s side for the better part of the past decade. Also, Missouri’s third down defense is very solid, only giving up conversions 31% of the time.

Who's your pick for Kentucky's MVP on Saturday?

Drummond: It's been a strong couple of weeks for UK safety Yusuf Corker, and I think the sophomore safety could loom large again in this matchup. He will certainly be tracking Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant closely in both the run and pass game. It would be a great week for him to record his first career interception.

Rowland: Quinton Bohanna. The big nose tackle said this week he's looking forward to playing in the rain again because that means more action in his area. UK needs to win the rushing yardage battle and I think Bohanna will answer the bell with a nice game. Just don't expect a huge stat sheet performance.

Graf: Lynn Bowden. I think another gutsy performance from Bowden wills Kentucky to victory. The ‘Cats will try to get him the ball in as many ways as possible. I don’t see Kentucky throwing the ball much in Saturday’s downpour.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 22, Missouri 20. These teams have played some close, hard-fought games in recent years. Only one of the last four have been decided by more than one possession. I think this will be another one with the Cats finding a way to defend their home turf and picking up a huge swing-game win that sets them up with some nice momentum going into the final four games of the regular season.

Rowland: Missouri 24, Kentucky 17. It's hard for me to pick the Tigers in a close one because it seems like they generally lose close games and win by a lot. But I think weather conditions will make both teams play conservatively. I just think Missouri is a much better offensive team when looking at the whole season. But I do think this will be a competitive contest.

Graf: Kentucky 17, Missouri 14. I think Kentucky knows that they absolutely need to win this game to set themselves up for a bowl game. The weather makes both teams play one dimensional and that plays to Kentucky’s strengths.