CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions: UK-Mississippi State

Kentucky hosts Mississippi State tomorrow evening in Lexington and the Wildcats are looking for their first win of the season.

Here are predictions from Cats Illustrated staff members Jeff Drummond, Travis Graf, and Justin Rowland.

What are the main reasons for optimism if you're a Kentucky fan going into Saturday's game?

Travis Graf: It’s a reason for optimism, but it’s a double-edged sword. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight times in two games, but the ‘Cats have yet to come up with a turnover on the season. The poor ball-handling by Mississippi State could be an opportunity for Kentucky to gain some momentum in that department. Also, if Kentucky can get a couple of stops, they’ll absolutely dominate the time of possession and limit Mike Peach’s chances.

Justin Rowland: I think Kentucky will be able to run the ball pretty well even though Mississippi State has been stout defending the run so far this year. You'd think they should feel good about their ability to do that after rushing for 400 yards a week ago. The offense has been playing well and should put up some points. Kentucky is going to be a hungry team, looking for that first win of the year. I'm sure they're eager to shake off the embarrassment of those two losses and get in the win column. They're a better team than their record, or at least I believe they are. Finally, Mississippi State's game against Arkansas last weekend has to give some hope.

Jeff Drummond: I tend to subscribe to the "due theory" in sports. Kentucky is due for some good breaks and a win. The Cats could be 2-0 right now but just about everything possible has worked against them the first two weeks. I think they put it all together this week with a strong team performance in all three phases of the game. Mississippi State grabbed everyone's attention with the impressive win over LSU to open the season but fell back to earth with a loss to an Arkansas team picked to finish near the SEC cellar this season. Kentucky is a much better team than Arkansas, and the Cats are at home, so they should take care of business.

What are the main reasons for concern?

Graf: Kentucky’s passing defense has been absolutely putrid and now you’re going up against an offense who has attempted 120 passes through two game. That’s a recipe for disaster. The Wildcats haven’t been able to generate a pass rush either to help out the defensive backs, so Costello will most likely have all day to throw more times than not. Also, Kentucky’s bread and butter is the run game and the Bulldogs defense has pretty much stuffed the run in both games this season.

Rowland: Kentucky hasn't proven it knows how to win games this year. It obviously can, but it hasn't figured it out. If something goes wrong at what point does that negative thinking start to creep in? This is a strength vs strength battle between Kentucky's run game and MSU's run defense, at least based on what has happened in two weeks. Is UK going to be able to throw downfield well enough to keep the MSU defense honest? Of course, the obvious trouble spot is the pass defense going against a Mike Leach team. And the place-kicking game can't inspire any confidence right now.

Jeff Drummond: Mississippi State appears to have some promising matchups on paper. The Bulldogs have an explosive passing attack, and UK's pass defense has struggled immensely through the first two weeks. Meanwhile, the MSU defense has been shutting down the opponents' rushing attack, allowing only 1.9 yards per carry. I think that could be some smoke and mirrors at work, but it does indicate that the Cats must do more than just ground-and-pound on Saturday.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Graf: I’ll go Terry Wilson again. He played very well in the loss to Ole Miss and accounted for three scores. Tack on a couple of more this week as he does his best once again to lead the ‘Cats to victory.

Rowland: Kentucky's got to make some plays on defense. They need to force a couple of turnovers and they have to have their best pass defense effort of the season. I'll call for Brandin Echols to have a good game. He's an experienced player and a senior leader on that side and he's going to be in the spotlight all game long. I think he'll rise to the occasion.

Jeff Drummond: Whoever forces the first turnover of the season? The Cats have to take the ball away from the Bulldogs a couple of times in this one. I'm gonna go with the beleaguered Kelvin Joseph rising up and making at least one big play and delivering on some of the preseason hype.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Graf: Mississippi State 35, Kentucky 28. I believe the wheels come off in this game as the secondary is unable to fix their early season mishaps. Costello picks the ‘Cats a part for a few scores and a ton of yards and Kentucky is staring down the barrel at 0-5.

Rowland: Kentucky 38, Mississippi State 35. I think it will be another shootout for the second consecutive week. There will be more possessions than Kentucky is comfortable having and it's hard to see the 'Cats totally shutting KJ Costello down, but in the end I think the chips will fall Kentucky's way this time.

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky 31, Mississippi State 27. The fan base is down and out after an 0-2 start with two games that the Cats arguably gave away. It's been my experience over the years, and particularly under Mark Stoops, that UK typically plays well when Big Blue Nation is doubting them. Again, the Cats are due.