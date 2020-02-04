Kentucky will look to get back on track Tuesday night at 9 p.m. in a home conference game against Mississippi State.

It might be close to a must-win if UK is to hold onto SEC regular season title aspirations but more importantly this game is about rebounding and starting to trend in the right direction approaching the second half of league play.

Here's what Cats Illustrated staff writers think about the matchup and how they see the game playing out.

David Sisk: Mississippi State is the most underrated team in the SEC in my opinion. It was a game I had circled long before Kentucky lost to Auburn, making this a must win. They have won 5 of 6 which includes a 27-point win over Missouri, 32 over Georgia, 7 at Florida, and 13 over Tennessee. This is a loaded roster filled with Rivals Top 150 guys. The 6-10, 250 pound Reggie Perry averages a double-double and gets the attention, but Robert Woodard is a probable first round draft pick. But there is a lot more to this team than them. I just don’t think Kentucky is going to play three bad games in a row. The Auburn loss will have their attention. Those factors along with the Rupp environment will be too much. Kentucky 78, Mississippi State 73.

Jeff Drummond: The timing for this game may be just what the doctor ordered for Kentucky. Mississippi State is big and physical. The Cats just got physically whipped by Auburn, so they've been listening to John Calipari preach about toughness ever since Saturday night. I think they'll respond. It could be a tough game, though. Mississippi State's Reggie Perry is the real deal, perhaps the best player that will step on the floor at Rupp Arena this season. He may have a big game, but the Cats need to make sure two or three other guys don't top their average for the Bulldogs as well. I think we'll see a bounce-back game for both Ashton Hagans and Nick Richards, and the Cats win a close one. Kentucky 70, Mississippi State 64

Travis Graf: Mississippi State has two of the components that it takes to beat Kentucky: a big man who can take Nick Richards out of the game and a team who is really good at offensive rebounding. Kentucky gave up 17 offensive boards against Auburn, and Mississippi State ranks in the top 30 in the country in offensive rebounding. Reggie Perry is a very skilled big man, with a bright future ahead of him in the professional ranks. The sophomore forward averages 17.2 points and 10 rebound and is highly efficient, boasting a 31.5 PER. The Bulldogs don’t attempt very many shots from the outside, and their best shooters don’t take many shots. If two out of the three of Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, and Tyrese Maxey play well, Kentucky will win. Kentucky 72, Mississippi State 69.

Justin Rowland: This is a really dangerous game for Kentucky so far as Rupp games in conference play go. Conventional wisdom might normally suggest Kentucky will come roaring back with something to prove after a tough loss but UK often has been underwhelming or just average to start games in Lexington this year. Ashton Hagans is struggling. Most troubling of all, Mississippi State is an excellent offensive rebounding team. The Bulldogs grab 37.4-percent of their misses, third out of 353 Division 1 teams. That's a potential problem for Kentucky. I simply cannot pick Kentucky to lose at home to Mississippi State, but I do have the rare feeling that there's an uncertain Rupp outcome. UK 74, MSU 70.