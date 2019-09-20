There's always a lot of discussion about SEC football games, but the Kentucky-Mississippi State game is generating conversation from a different angle: What should we make of that opening line, and will the oddsmakers and computer models prove correct? Or will UK fans, indignant at those forecasts, be right?

Here the Cats Illustrated staff discusses the game.

Why should UK fans feel optimistic about Saturday's game?

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky should feel optimistic going into this matchup with Mississippi State because the big key to last year's victory -- the dominant performance by the offensive and defensive lines -- could be the key factor again this season. The main strength of the Bulldogs is running the ball, and UK has played well against the run so far this season. The main weakness of the Wildcats has been the pass defense, and State is not particularly equipped to take full advantage of that. The Bulldogs have really struggled on third-down conversions this season.

Travis Graf: There’s a lot to like if you’re Kentucky in this matchup. The Bulldogs will either start a banged up quarterback or a true freshman. Tommy Stevens is likely not 100% and his backup, Garrett Shrader, has been inefficient so far this season. The Mississippi State receivers haven’t been impressive up until this point, either. This plays into Kentucky’s hands if the quarterback situation causes the Bulldogs to rely heavily on the run game. Kentucky’s run defense has been stout season long.

Rowland: Mississippi State looked poor last weekend. They aren't as physical on defense as we're used to the Bulldogs being. Their quarterback situation isn't great, with Tommy Stevens banged up and Garrett Shrader completing 33% of his passes against K-State. There's a chance Kentucky arrives in Starkville with a collective chip on the shoulder.

What are the main reasons for concern?

Drummond: Big Blue Nation should be concerned because Starkville has been a really challenging place for most of the SEC to play in recent years. The last time the Cats went down there, they were shellacked 45-7, and that was a good UK squad that went to a bowl game. We all know about the cowbells and the noise that UK will have to deal with, but the Bulldogs just seem to raise their own level of play at Davis Wade Stadium. They'll be particularly salty coming off a rare home loss to Kansas State last week.

Graf: Despite being solid against the run, the ‘Cats will face one of the best running backs in the SEC, and possibly country, this weekend. Kylin Hill is a stud who is top 5 in the nation in rushing yards. He’s probably the second best running back Kentucky will face all season. Mississippi State lost quite a bit in the front seven, but their secondary has some solid players. Kentucky should be able to run the ball, but the Bulldogs defensive backs can make Sawyer Smith pay for making bad decisions, just as Florida did.

Rowland: Kentucky hasn't played well at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs are likely to play mad after laying an egg against Kansas State, turnovers were an issue for UK last week, and we don't know what the mental state of the team will be after what could have been a deflating loss to UF.

Who will be the Wildcats' MVP?

Drummond: If Kentucky finds a way to win this one, I think someone like sophomore linebacker DeAndre Square will be the MVP. The whole game seems to boil down to stopping the MSU ground attack on first and second down, and I expect to see No. 17 around the ball a lot.

Graf: Kavosiey Smoke. I think Kentucky establishes the run early, and Smoke’s carry percentage has gone up each week this season. I think he eclipses the 100 yard mark and accounts for a couple of scores.

Rowland: AJ Rose. He took a lot of criticism after last week but I wouldn't be surprised if Rose has a bounce-back performance on the road against a team that's more susceptible to the run than last year.

What's your prediction for the game's final score?

Drummond: Mississippi State 24, Kentucky 20. My general rule of thumb is don't pick UK in road games if it's a 50/50 game. I thought this was a toss-up going into the season, and nothing has really changed with the exception of the Cats having to play with their backup quarterback. That leads me to stick with my preseason prediction. UK drops a hard-fought game.

Graf: Kentucky 30, Mississippi State 21. I think the spread is way off in this game. Kentucky establishes the run and is able to stop Mississippi State’s run game. The Bulldogs don’t put up much production through the air and become one dimensional.

Rowland: Kentucky 28, Mississippi State 24. This is the second straight week I've reversed my preseason pick for a game. There are reasons for UK fans to be concerned, but the Bulldogs didn't look very good against K-State and I think UK will rally around its senior leader, Kash Daniel, and play angry on the road.