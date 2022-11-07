Kentucky's basketball regular season schedule for the 2022-23 season begins on Monday when the Howard Bison tip off against the Cats in Rupp Arena at 6:30 p.m.

It's a much anticipated season with the Wildcats ranked No. 4 to begin the year.

Cats Illustrated writers share their takes on the game.

What are you most eager to see from Kentucky tonight?

Jeff Drummond: I'm always eager to see how things look when they start playing for real. Exhibitions and scrimmages are fun at the time because we're just starving for some hoop, but the arrival of the regular-season and a near-capacity crowd should amp things up. I'm curious to see what the first starting lineup looks like and if John Calipari uses Antonio Reeves as his "Microwave" off the bench, as it was suggested in the last postgame press conference. I really like that idea.

David Sisk: John Calipari says he will “be shocked” is Oscar Tshiebwe does not play. Although Howard won’t be confused as a juggernaut I do want to see this roster with Tshiebwe for the first time against Division I competition. Will an inside force free up the perimeter players with more space? So far we’ve watched a roster without key pieces. I still don’t expect everybody to be back, but a healthy Tshiebwe allows UK to play to its strengths.

Travis Graf: If Sahvir Wheeler plays or not is one of the biggest storylines entering the game. However, if he does play, I’m curious to see the blend of he and Wallace out front. I’m also looking forward to seeing the wing rotations, who comes off the bench, and the minutes split at the 2-3 spots. The way they play Wallace, Fredrick, Reeves, and Livingston together will be interesting to me.

Justin Rowland: This is when we start to see what the minutes picture is going to look like this year. Who's on the outside looking in, who's on the fringes of the rotation, who's comfortable. I'd caution not to read too much into anything tonight, though, because last year around this time we thought Cam'Ron Fletcher could be a guy for them. I'm just ready to see real basketball and how this offense might function. Kenneth Blakeney had a much improved team last year. His first Howard team went 4-29. Then there was the COVID-19 year when the Bison only played five games, but the jump to 16-13 last year was huge and amounted to the team's best season. I don't expect them to be much competition for Kentucky but they are a little tougher opponent than Howard has historically been.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: To play off my previous answer, I'm going with Antonio Reeves, whether he's starting or coming off the bench. He just racks up points in bunches. One minute, you're looking at the stats and he's got six points. The next thing you know, you look up and he's got 18. The kid just gets buckets.

Sisk: I’m going with Oscar. On one side that shouldn’t be a shock, but on the other he hasn’t had any reps. The bottom line is that mid to low-majors don’t have the quality bigs. I also look for C.J. Frederick to continue his stellar play. He’s on fire shooting the ball, and he’s been the team’s most consistent player in the exhibitions.

Graf: It’s a dark horse, but I think that CJ Fredrick will continue his hot streak from the exhibition games and score in the mid-teens tomorrow night, hitting a few threes in the process. He’s not a streaky shooter at all, and I believe that he will have a lot of open opportunities from the outside early and often.

Rowland: I'll say Antonio Reeves gets hot and knocks down a flurry of outside shots to finish with more than 20 to lead the Cats in scoring.

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: Kentucky 74-48

Sisk: Kentucky 82, Howard 55

Graf: Kentucky 78, Howard 55

Rowland: Kentucky 80, Howard 60