Kentucky has had a bit of a layoff but the Wildcats return to the court on Saturday for a game against Georgia Tech out of the ACC.

Here's how Cats Illustrated staff members see the game playing out.

Jeff Drummond: This game represents a decent test for the Cats going into a more difficult portion of the schedule. UK needs to keep its recent momentum rolling as matchups with Ohio State and Louisville loom on the horizon. I don’t see Georgia Tech as a major threat in this one but neither was Evansville. I look for John Calipari to go into this one trying to build on EJ Montgomery’s strong performance in hopes of keeping his confidence high. Perhaps he’ll command more defensive attention now and give Tyrese Maxey a chance to break out of his little slump. I’m going with UK 74, Georgia Tech 59.

Justin Rowland: I'll pick the 'Cats to roll 76-55 here. Georgia Tech relies a lot on Michael Devoe for scoring and Kentucky should be ready for him. He was shut down by Syracuse and while he might get his points, he's not going to beat UK. I'd expect Kentucky to be eager to play after a relatively long layoff and they will continue their recent forward progress as much more difficult matchups set up.

Travis Graf: Kentucky 72, Georgia Tech 56. The ‘Cats face one of the nation’s best scorers in Michael Devoe (21.4 PPG) as well as Bubba Parham, who is no stranger to Rupp Arena, dropping 35 there last season for VMI. The Yellow Jackets are stingy on defense, keeping their opponents under 40% shooting from inside the arc, but haven’t faced a team as good as Kentucky this season. I think Tyrese Maxey finds his shot again in this game and scores 18 to 20 to lead the ‘Cats.

David Sisk: Josh Pastner does it differently than Mark Fox, but this Georgia Tech team reminds of the ones Fox had in Athens. They run zone mostly, but they will try to grind you out defensively in the half court. Remember how Georgia always had one good guard and one good big? That's this team, except the Jackets have two. Guard, Michael Devoe, leads the ACC in scoring, and James Banks III and Moses Wright are double-double type bigs. Banks is third in the country in blocked shots. The bad is that they have no perimeter scoring outside of Devoe, and they are one of the worst teams in the country in turnovers. Expect Calipari to turn up the defensive pressure and focus on Devoe. Defensively, GT looks to cause confusion with their matchup zone and shot blockers. Kentucky will have open outside shots. They have to make them. Pastner will also bet that Kentucky's inside players can't score over his. In the end, Georgia Tech just can't score enough to keep up with them, and their turnovers which lead to transition points will be too much to overcome. Kentucky 72 Georgia Tech 53.