Kentucky is the solid favorite against Eastern Michigan going into tomorrow's game, so it should come as no surprise that Cats Illustrated's writers each pick the Wildcats.

But here they each share some thoughts on the matchup beyond their predicted scores.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic about the game this Saturday?

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky should be encouraged coming off a solid performance in the season opener against Toledo and the school of thought that teams generally make their biggest improvement between Week 1 and Week 2. Of course that applies to Eastern Michigan as well, but the Cats went into practice this week feeling like they could have blown out the MAC preseason favorite last week had they played a bit cleaner.

Rowland: EMU doesn't really have the offensive firepower that would normally be required for a MAC team to pull an upset against an SEC squad. They're a grind it out, muck it up team and that plays to Kentucky's preferred style of play as well, only the 'Cats do it with better athletes and superior depth. EMU also did not run the ball especially well against Coastal Carolina, so it's hard for me to see them sustaining drives or controlling the clock, as would probably be required in a potential upset bid.

What are the main reasons to be concerned?

Drummond: Eastern Michigan has transformed itself into a confident program under Chris Creighton. When this series was originally scheduled, the Cats weren't expecting these games to be as competitive as the 24-20 affair that was staged in 2017 at Kroger Field. The Eagles have a big, physical O-Line, a good quarterback in Mike Glass (20 of 22 for 188 yards last week), and a defense that picked off four passes in the opener.

Rowland: EMU could present a challenge for Kentucky's passing game. They had one of the nation's best secondaries by the numbers last season, return a lot of experience in the defensive backfield, and had four picks in Week 1. If they can turn the ball over when UK airs it out that would obviously be a concern.

Who will be the 'Cats MVP?

Drummond: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky. After a fairly routine opener for Bowden (6 receptions, 77 yards) I think we may see some more fireworks from him in Game 2. Wouldn't be surprised to see him get a couple of Wildcat snaps in this one.

Rowland: I think Bowden is a good pick here as well but for the sake of mixing it up I'll go with AJ Rose. Kavosiey Smoke had the high average and the biggest run last week, but Rose still got the brunt of the workload and I suspect that will be the case again. UK should be able to run the ball Saturday.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 34, Eastern Michigan 19. This one feels similar to last week's game. I think the Eagles will hang around early in the game, but the defense will limit EMU to mostly field goals and the Cats will gradually pull away for a comfortable margin.

Rowland: Kentucky 33, EMU 14. The Eagles' offense is not really impressive to me on paper. Mike Glass III had a nice game last week but when you dig into the yards per completion and the quality of opponent, it's probably misleading. This EMU team will again be scrappy, but it's not as good as the team UK saw two years ago.