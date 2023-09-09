Kentucky is the heavy favorite in today's game against EKU with a chance to move to 2-0 on the year.

Here are takes on the game from Cats Illustrated staff writers.

What are the reasons for optimism for Kentucky fans?

Jeff Drummond: I have a feeling this will be the outcome that a lot of fans expected when they showed up last week at Kroger Field for Kentucky’s “disappointing” 44-14 win over Ball State. Eastern Kentucky is a proud program with a grand tradition, but the FCS Colonels should not have the manpower to slow down the UK offense. EKU allowed 66 points last week against Cincinnati, so this looks like a game where the Cats should be able to light up the scoreboard.

Travis Graf: I expect Kentucky to come out guns blazing in this one, looking to put up points. I’m sure last week’s offensive performance put somewhat of a bad taste in Liam Coen and Devin Leary’s mouths in some aspects because both expect better outputs than what was shown. On paper, Kentucky should dismantle the Colonels, and this is a good game to work out the kinks of the offense.

Justin Rowland: There's not a lot to say this week. It's an SEC team against an FCS opponent. All due respect to EKU, but even they know the nature of the challenge going into Lexington. There's a big talent and depth disparity at every position in UK's favor.

Are there any reasons for concern?

Drummond: EKU’s Parker McKinney may be one of the better quarterbacks the Cats face during the regular season. He can spin it, a definite step up in throwing ability from either of the guys UK saw last week. Brad White’s defense might be tested at times, but I expect the Cats to get a ton of pressure on him and have a big day in the sacks column.

Graf: Kentucky is facing one of the better quarterbacks on their schedule this season, so they can’t come out sleep walking on defense. The corners have to be better against a better gunslinger than they saw last week. The only other component is the possibility that Mark Stoops might not look to run it up against his good friends and EKU hangs around longer than people anticipate, even though I don’t expect that.

Rowland: I wouldn't say there are any reasons for concern, but in terms of how people are going to feel after the game, only a true blowout is going to be satisfying.

What's your game prediction and pick for UK's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky 55, EKU 10 - I think the Cats get off to a fast start in this one, lead big at the half, and turn things over to the backups for the last quarter or so. Devin Leary puts up 400-plus passing yards and four TD passes.

Graf: Kentucky 49, EKU 10. Devin Leary gets back on track for an efficient 300 yards and throws three scores between Barion Brown, Dane Key, and Anthony Brown.

Rowland: Kentucky 52, EKU 6. I'll say UK keeps EKU out of the end zone and the team is very locked in after a game that Stoops wasn't thrilled with.