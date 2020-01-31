Cats Illustrated staffers have been bullish on Kentucky recently with a clean sweep picking UK in each of the team's last three games.

Those predictions have all proven correct.

What do site writers think about UK-Auburn?

Jeff Drummond: My gut tells me this will be a really tough game for Kentucky. There's little doubt that Auburn, although struggling at times this season, will put forth one of its best efforts to date. Bruce Pearl will have that arena foaming at the mouth. It will be a lot like trips to Arkansas and Texas A&M in that regard. This one probably comes down to whether or not the 3s are dropping for the Tigers. If they are, and the Cats have any of the typical foul trouble you see on the road in this league, UK will have a hard time escaping with a win. Put me down for Auburn 83, Kentucky 80.

David Sisk: This is a different Auburn team than what we’ve seen in the past. It is a group that has a big and really good guards, but they’ve got several good players in the 6-7 range who can cause problems. When I look at them statistically, they are good in every area but not great in any. I think Kentucky is better defensively, and Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery’s length will cause problems. Auburn will have to shoot three’s and they don’t do that well. That’s why they’ve got SEC losses. Kentucky has played in the fire the past two weekends. I think they’ll survive the frying pan this Saturday. Kentucky 80, Auburn 77.

Travis Graf: Following a game where Nick Richards’ absence due to early fouls exposed some weaknesses, Auburn isn’t a team you want to play. The Tigers get to the line at a high rate, ranking 6th in the country in that regard. Kentucky has to hit the glass hard, as Auburn is a great offensive rebounding team with length throughout the entire roster. They’re a very balanced team and can attack you in many ways. It’ll almost certainly be an up and down game, with Auburn tending to play at a very up-tempo pace. If Nick Richards stays on the court and Tyrese Maxey gives an above average performance, Kentucky will win. Kentucky 76, Auburn 72.

Justin Rowland: Predicting how college kids are going to play is always an exercise in insanity but everything I've seen this year from Kentucky leads me to believe they're going to play well even in a very hostile road arena against a quality team. Sometimes UK has looked better away from home than they have in Rupp Arena. At times, at least. Given how unimpressive UK was in the first half against Vanderbilt, I'm inclined to believe Calipari will have their attention right out of the gate on the Plains. Having said all that, between the possibility of foul trouble, the near certainty of a late second half flurry from Auburn (we've seen that several times in a row with UK on the road), and the fact that the Tigers are a really solid team, I'll say UK stubs its toe. Auburn 75, UK 71.