Will Kentucky prove that the loss in Columbia was an unpredictable bump in the road or a temporary detour?

Or will the 'Cats lose consecutive games for the second time this season?

The Cats Illustrated staff offers thoughts on Saturday's UK-Arkansas game and ends with predictions.

David Sisk: As I look at the tape and the stats, Arkansas is an unusual team. They play small, spread the floor, shoot a ton of threes, and get up and down. But they don’t shoot the ball well. What they do have are four players averaging in double figures. Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe, and Jimmy Whitt Jr. can fill it up. They also have a nationally ranked defense. They have versatile players who can switch and guard multiple positions. The Hawgs are undefeated at home, but it hasn’t been the strongest schedule. I’m going against the grain on this one. I think Wednesday night’s loss will have their attention for Saturday. If Maxey is gimpy then all bets are off. But this is a game where Kentucky’s length should give them an advantage and Nick Richards should have a huge game. Arkansas will start four players 6-5 or smaller. They also are getting out rebounded by four on the season. I just don’t think they will drop two in a row. Kentucky 75, Arkansas 72.

Travis Graf: Kentucky will be playing in a hostile environment this weekend following a tough loss to South Carolina earlier in the week. The Hogs will be a nice test to see where Kentucky’s mental toughness meter is at during this time. Arkansas is a pretty good defensive team and Kentucky can not afford to turn the ball over like they did against the Gamecocks. The Hogs aren’t a very good rebounding team (303rd in the country), but South Carolina wasn’t a good rebounding team entering the last game, either. I’m going to be paying close attention to Kentucky’s willingness to play defense and rebound in this contest. Keeping Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe from getting hot from the outside will be priority number one for this defense. I think Kentucky plays better defense in this game, but the shots don’t fall this time around. Arkansas 72, Kentucky 68.

Justin Rowland: Arkansas is a good team. They have been a very good team at home this year with an unblemished record in friendly confines. There are plenty of reasons to doubt Kentucky but I'm picking the 'Cats. Kentucky made some real progress in its four game winning streak before the South Carolina loss and that second half collapse, to me, looked like a team losing focus more than a team breaking. Because Arkansas wants to get out and play in the open court, Kentucky's strong back court will be able to showcase itself. It would help if Nick Richards could stay out of foul trouble but either way I'll go with UK's guards in a bounce back performance that makes us think about the USC loss as the exception. Kentucky 76, Arkansas 74.

Jeff Drummond: This is the type of scenario that I usually go "all in" with Kentucky. When the fans are down and the team is disappointed in its previous game, the Wildcats typically bounce back and play really well. I think that will be the case on Saturday in Fayetteville, but I'm not sure it will be enough to pull out the W. Arkansas has always been a tough beat on its home floor, and the Razorbacks are playing well under new coach Eric Musselman. Mason Jones is having an outstanding year, but I think John Calipari & Co. will have a plan to slow him down like they have done with other opponent’s star players. The problem is the Razorbacks have two other really good backcourt scorers in Isaiah Joe and Jimmy Whitt Jr. It will be a tough task to clamp down on all three. Kentucky should have a big advantage on the glass in this one, but the same could have been said about the Alabama and South Carolina matchups, and the Cats were hurt by offensive rebounds and second-chance points in both of those games. Cleaning that up and taking care of the ball will be the keys to victory. Ashton Hagans has to make better decisions, both shooting and distributing the ball. I have to give the Hogs the edge in this one, though. Arkansas 74, Kentucky 70.