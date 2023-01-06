Kentucky is coming off a win against LSU and has another chance to make a statement win that has eluded the team so far this year. That chance comes tomorrow when the Wildcats take on No. 7 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Here are thoughts and predictions on the game from Cats Illustrated staff members.

What are your thoughts on the UK-Alabama matchup on paper?

David Sisk: Before I started studying the game I thought it was all Alabama. But the more I go over it, the more I see a route for a chance at a possible win for Kentucky. The Cats aren’t as explosive, but they are more efficient offensively. They shoot it at a higher clip, and they don’t turn the ball over nearly as much. Obviously, Alabama shoots a lot more threes, and they get to the line much more as well. But I could see them making enough mistakes to let the Cats hang around. These teams are totally different. It is is pertinent that the Cats defend the arc, and don’t let Bama get hot from deep. I don’t think they can withstand a few Crimson Tide runs.

Jeff Drummond: On paper, this doesn’t feel like a good matchup for the Cats at all. While UK has focused on getting its offensive issues straightened out, the defense has slipped considerably. Kentucky currently ranks 44th in KenPom’s defensive efficiency ratings, which is strange place to find a John Calipari-coached team. Through 14 games, opponents are shooting 42% from the field and 39% from 3-point range. Those are the second and third highest marks, respectively, during the Coach Cal era. LSU got all kinds of open looks from the 3-point arc on Tuesday night and knocked down 11 to give the Cats a scare at Rupp Arena. If Kentucky has those kind of lapses in Tuscaloosa, it could get ugly. And while Bama is more known for its offense under Nate Oats, the Tide is actually ranked higher on the defensive end of the floor, according to KenPom. That kind of balance has allowed them to pick up ranked wins over North Carolina (1), Houston (1), and Michigan State (12) this season.

Travis Graf: You can usually depend on Kentucky to at least have the rebounding advantage in pretty much every matchup, but not this one. The Tide lead the country in rebounding and have a very tall, versatile lineup. Actually, there’s not much on paper to like about Kentucky in this game other than John Calipari had Nate Oats’ number last season. Alabama gets to the line at a high rate and also protects the rim well. It will be interesting to see which playing style wins out in the end this time around.

Justin Rowland: This is a tough matchup for Kentucky because the atmosphere is going to be intense and they're playing a superior foe. It's one of the biggest regular season games of the season for the Crimson Tide and this team is 7-0 at home (and 3-0 on the road). While Alabama does surrender 71 points per game that's playing the second fastest tempo in the country, and opponents are only shooting 38.5% FG and 28% from long range. Kentucky had better shoot a high percentage (50-55%) to have a great chance, otherwise the ball is going the other way and the Tide are getting too many good looks.

What's your prediction for the game and why?

Sisk: Kentucky needs to be very active with their perimeter defense. Pressure to force turnovers can happen and needs to. Bama has more turnovers than assists on the year. The Tide will also keep firing up three’s even if they are missing. Half their shot attempts are from deep. Kentucky will need to make shots. Much of their offense has come from second chance points. Alabama has size inside, and I don’t think they will allow that. They are long, but Oscar Tshiebwe is stronger than anyone they have. UK will also need somebody to carry them from the perimeter. I have more faith in Cason Wallace, but hopefully Jacob Toppin can continue his hot play. But in the end I’m afraid a road win against a top-ten team is too much to ask right now. Alabama 75 Kentucky 69

Drummond: Alabama 77, Kentucky 69 — We all know about Kentucky’s recent slide against ranked opponents, but the Cats are also pretty bad under John Calipari as a road underdog in the SEC. This doesn’t feel like the type of UK team capable of changing those fortunes. I think the Tide rides a +18 or higher differential from the arc to a solid win.

Graf: Alabama 77, Kentucky 70. The ‘Cats don’t have enough firepower on offense to keep up and there’s nobody that can match what Alabama’s Brandon Miller provides on the perimeter. It’s a good, close game throughout, but Kentucky can never get over the hump.

Rowland: Alabama 82, Kentucky 70. I just haven't seen anything from Kentucky this year that would give me the confidence to pick a road win against a team of Alabama's caliber. Even if Kentucky comes out firing on all cylinders, we saw in the last game alone, against LSU, that down the stretch it's going to come down to executing focused and deliberate halfcourt offense. Alabama's the better team right now.