High-scoring, guard-powered Alabama travels to Rupp Arena on Saturday for a noon tip-off in Rupp Arena.

Will Kentucky move to 3-0 in SEC play?

David Sisk: When I look at Alabama I look at the last five games in which they’ve won four against good opponents and lost to Florida in overtime. They look to play fast and score a lot. They are the antithesis of Missouri and Georgia. They’ve averaged 95 points and shoot over thirty threes per game. They’ve made 43% of those tries. The Tide also gets to the line a lot. Kira Lewis and John Petty lead a really good perimeter game. On the flip side, they have given up 82 points per game. Kentucky will have an easier time scoring than in the past few games. This is also not a front court that can push Nick Richards around. Combine Kentucky’s defensive ability and the road setting, it doesn’t reveal an offensive explosion. This is a good Bama roster, but not good enough for a win on Saturday. Kentucky 85, Alabama 75.

Justin Rowland: Alabama is a really quality team but what they do well is not where you are probably going to exploit this Kentucky team. Better to have a couple of forces down low than a strong backcourt, which Kentucky should be able to match. The Rupp crowd has been good for two games in a row and I suspect with the team returning home from a big win at Georgia they will be again. I can't pick Kentucky to lose at home in conference play any year until it happens. Kentucky 83, Alabama 77.

Travis Graf: Alabama has one of the most underrated backcourts in the country in Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty. The duo combines for 33 points per game, 13 rebounds per game and 7 assists per game. The Crimson Tide are riding some heavy momentum coming into this contest, as they’ve averaged 95 points over their last four games. Overall, Alabama ranks 4th nationally in points per game, scoring 84.4 points on average. The problem is, they give up 78.9 points per game to their opponents. Kentucky will be able to score at will, and I feel very confident that they’ll end Alabama’s hot streak on offense. Kentucky 82, Alabama 70.