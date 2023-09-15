Kentucky hosts Akron at Kroger Field on Saturday with a chance to move to 3-0. That would be familiar territory under Mark Stoops recently.

Cats Illustrated staff members sound off their thoughts on the game and predictions.

What are the main reasons for optimism?

Travis Graf: The Zips are very turnover prone through two games and the Kentucky defense has shown the ability to be opportunistic playmakers. Akron has thrown four interceptions and fumbled the ball five times, losing two of them. This is the game where I feel Kentucky starts to gain momentum on both sides of the ball, and particularly on offense, where I feel like they have a coming out party in their last dress rehearsal before conference play.

Justin Rowland: Kentucky's a huge favorite for a reason. You can take basically everything we said before the Ball State game and apply it here. SEC talent vs MAC talent. SEC depth vs MAC depth. It's at home. Devin Leary is your quarterback. Mark Stoops doesn't lose these games, or he hasn't in a really long time. Kentucky hasn't played especially complete football games through Weeks 1 & 2 but the Wildcats have still won both games by double-digits. Akron was very fortunate to beat Morgan State their last time out. This should be a Kentucky win and a convincing one.

Jeff Drummond: This game sets up as an ideal opportunity for the Cats to put together that elusive "complete" game they've been seeking early in the season. Akron is averaging only 1.47 yards per carry, and the Zips have thrown more interceptions (4) than touchdown passes (3). They've coughed the ball up a lot and committed a ton of penalties. Their numbers are a little better defensively, but they lack the size and speed to match up with the Cats.

What are the main reasons for concern?

Graf: Kentucky has been very rusty on offense and each week we’ve predicted it to get better, but it’s yet to happen. Could it happen for the third week in a row? I’m doubtful of that, but if things still don’t look crisp this Saturday, that’s when I’ll start to get concerned.

Rowland: Last week I almost scoffed off the possibility of Eastern Kentucky upsetting Kentucky. Lo and behold, it was a 28-17 win. A win, but there were some uncomfortable moments. While Stoops' teams do win these games, or have recently, if you mess around your margin for error isn't that great.

Drummond: The Cats had the health scare with OC Liam Coen early in the week, which may have given them some issues if he wasn't able to return to duty on Saturday, but it does not sound like it's going to be an issue. Akron rotates its quarterbacks, which used to give UK some issues, but I think the defense has grown out of that under Brad White. Outside of looking ahead to the start of SEC play next week, I can't really identify a legit concern in this one.

What's your prediction for the game's final score and UK's MVP?

Graf: Kentucky 41, Akron 10. I’ll side with Jeff here and say Kentucky builds a big first half lead on balanced play calling before feeding Davis most of the second half in the last game of hiding some of the playbook.

Rowland: I'll call for Devin Leary to have another big passing game. He'll go over 300 yards with four touchdowns and Kentucky wins 40-13. The blowout everyone wants.

Drummond: Kentucky 48, Akron 10 - I think this will be the week where the Cats put it together on both sides of the ball and build some momentum going into next week's SEC opener at Vanderbilt. It's a big day for Ray Davis with a 100-plus rushing effort and multiple TDs.