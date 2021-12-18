Staff Predictions: Kentucky-UNC

Kentucky and North Carolina tip off in the CBS Sports Classic this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues facing Ohio State and UCLA.

It's an historic out of conference rivalry between two of the best programs in the country. It's an important game for each, with both teams having two early season losses and the Wildcats looking for a quality win.

Cats Illustrated staff members offer their thoughts on the matchup in Las Vegas.

What are you most interested in seeing this afternoon?

Jeff Drummond: For starters, I’m interested to see how both Kentucky and North Carolina respond to playing a traditional rivalry game on such short notice. Will we see a bit more energy in the arena Saturday due to that? And, from the Cats’ perspective, can they bounce back from a dreadful performance against Notre Dame and finally pick up a “name-brand win” that will give the fan base some hope and reassurance with conference play just around the corner? I don’t think North Carolina is typically strong this year (warning: neither was Notre Dame) but a win over the Tar Heels would ultimately be viewed in a positive light.

David Sisk: I’m excited about seeing this game. There are a lot of similarities between the two teams; Two playmaking guards who will have the ball in their hands, physical centers who are double-double machines, and familiar playing styles. The matchup I can’t wait to see is Oscar Tshiebwe versus Armando Bacot. That could be where the game is decided. North Carolina has a deeper front court with more playmakers. If Tshiebwe gets in foul trouble they don’t have anyone else up front to match. If Bacot gets in foul trouble then Tshiebwe will pummel the leaner Dawson Garcia and Brady Manek.

Justin Rowland: David's point about foul trouble in the post is one that I was going to make as well. Fouls have affected this matchup a few times recently and if Tshiebwe is out then I don't think Kentucky has a great shot. If he plays and gives UK 15 & 15 or something like that, which is totally reasonable, then they have a great shot.

Kentucky also needs a good game from Keion Brooks. He's one of the few players on the team capable of going for 20+ so those midrange shots need to be falling.

Who does Kentucky need to step up?

Drummond: Kellen Grady has to bring his A game to this one. We have seen only hints of the kind of shooter and scorer he was at Davidson. On a positive note, his shot *looks* really good. When he releases them, I think every one of them are going down, so some of this is just bad luck. But the Cats desperately need his scoring punch from the perimeter to balance what Oscar Tshiebwe is doing inside and prevent opposing defenses from just sagging back in the lane. In this matchup, I don’t think that will be a big issue. North Carolina traditionally likes to extend its defense and embraces transition basketball, things that should help the UK offense look better than it did in South Bend.

Sisk: The big difference between the two teams is three-point shooting. North Carolina shoots over ten percent better, and they can do it one through four. Kentucky has good shooters who should be better than 30%. Ty Ty Washington, Kellan Grady, and Davion Mintz need to make three’s Saturday. If they don’t, I believe the advantage is squarely with Carolina.

Rowland: Shooters! All of them! Kentucky needs to shoot the way we expected the team to shoot it. For that reason I agree with the Grady prediction. He needs to knock down a few outside shots. Kentucky needs the right players taking shots in this game and I feel like Grady needs to be a little more selfish. Otherwise the wrong guys have been taking shots. He should get 10-12 attempts because they're going to be higher efficiency looks than we'd otherwise see. But Kentucky also needs the best version of TyTy Washington and Davion Mintz.

Mintz is a big one for me. The last couple of games he's come in firing. If those shots are going down it's a tone setter. If they're not it might be tough to keep pace.

What's your game prediction?

Drummond: Kentucky 84, North Carolina 79. I feel like the Cats are the more talented team in this matchup, but I think the Heels will play hard and make this a competitive game.

Rowland: North Carolina 78, Kentucky 75. These teams tend to bring out the best in one another. I think North Carolina has played at a somewhat higher level over the past couple of weeks and that is the difference for me but it could go either way.

Note: Since Sisk breaks down both Kentucky and North Carolina he has decided to opt-out of pre-game predictions for the CBS Sports Classic.