Kentucky and Louisville renew their basketball rivalry on Saturday with the Wildcats needing a win after two straight losses in Las Vegas.

Here the Cats Illustrated staff members make their predictions and offer thoughts on the game.

Jeff Drummond: There’s really no good reason on paper for me to pick the Cats in this one. The Cards are certainly playing at a higher level early in the season than UK. That being said, I’d be surprised if this team dropped three straight games. I think they’ll come out with energy and intensity, get a boost from the Rupp Arena crowd, and find a way to win a close one after failing down the stretch against Utah and Ohio State. Give me Kentucky 71, Louisville 70 in a classic.

David Sisk: One reason we love sports is at times the result can go against all probability. On paper, Louisville looks to good. On offense they are nationally ranked in shooting. On defense they are towards the top in just about category. Like Ohio State, they are buttoned up and experienced. They look like an older team both physically and mentally. Having said that, I think Kentucky will guard them well. Louisville didn't light it up against Michigan or Texas Tech, and I think Chris Beard has given the blueprint on how to defend them. I am concerned about how they matchup with Jordan Nwora.

Offensively, points will be hard to come by. Kentucky is going to have to make the outside shot. They are also going to need to get some production from Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery because this is going to be a half-court slugfest. In other words, some players we have been waiting on are going to have to step up. I think this is going to be one of those games when Rupp will be electric, and that is going to be a huge factor. With two losses in a row combined with the hatred for Louisville, the wagons will be circled. The pace alone will not allow Louisville to pull away, and Kentucky will find a way on their home court. Kentucky 60 Louisville 57.

Justin Rowland: I think Louisville is the better team but Kentucky has home court advantage, needs a win, is coming off two losses, and most importantly, always rallies to play well against the Cardinals. Until Louisville shows me they can match Kentucky's effort and execution in this rivalry, I will be picking Kentucky. 'Cats 64, Cards 62.

Travis Graf: I expect this game to be very ugly, with both teams struggling to score for long stretches. Kentucky has the advantage in the backcourt and Louisville has the advantage at the forward spots. The Cards rank 3rd nationally in opponent field goal percentage, and it’ll be interesting to see how Kentucky attacks their pack line defense. The key players in this game are Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey and Louisville’s Dwayne Sutton. I think Maxey will need to go for 18-20 points for the ‘Cats to win. Sutton will be a mismatch for Kentucky’s defense, as he’ll be their secondary focus behind Nwora. This is the second or third time since Cal’s been at Kentucky where you can argue Louisville has equal or greater talent than the ‘Cats. Louisville 61, Kentucky 57.



