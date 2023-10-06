No. 20 Kentucky has an opportunity to make one of the biggest statements of the college football season this weekend, but it won't be easy with No. 1 Georgia looking to get on track, and early in the game.

Here are game takes and predictions from Cats Illustrated writers.

What are the main reasons for UK fans to feel optimistic before this game?

Jeff Drummond: This is the deepest and most balanced team that Mark Stoops has ever taken to Athens. The Cats are playing well on both sides of the ball -- especially with their ability to control the line of scrimmage -- and have also been strong on special teams. There are no glaring weaknesses at this time. And while Georgia is still Georgia, the Bulldogs have lost a ton of players to the NFL in the last two years, and UK has narrowed what was once an overwhelming talent gap to the boys in the silver britches.

Justin Rowland: Kentucky is coming off its best game of the year. Granted, if they hadn't played as they did against Florida it would be tough to have a lot of confidence in their ability to win this game, but they're trending up at the right time. Two SEC games. Two dominating outcomes.

I'm not saying Devin Leary gets the advantage against Carson Beck, but it's not impossible to imagine Leary outplaying Beck for one day. Kentucky probably has the best running back in the game. You can make a case Kentucky has a better defensive line than the Dawgs. And UGA has been vulnerable.

Through two SEC games Kentucky has wiped out Vanderbilt and Florida, while Georgia has struggled against South Carolina and Auburn. If those trends continue there's every reason to believe this will be a tight game in the second half.

What are the main reasons for concern?

Drummond: Georgia has won 32 consecutive games in the regular season and the Dawgs won't be fazed by the "big game" atmosphere. We're not really sure how the Cats will respond in this environment with the most hostile crowd they've experienced this season. When Georgia has the ball, UK will have to defend against one of the best players in the country in the form of tight end Brock Bowers. When Kentucky has the ball, it has to find a way to get more out of its passing game with Devin Leary & Co. than we've seen to date.

Rowland: It's Georgia. Two-time reigning champs, playing at home at night, and with everyone asking why they're starting slow. They have a ton of talent and certainly have the ability to come out with a tidal wave of energy that overwhelms just about any team. Furthermore, in spite of looking lackluster in SEC play so far, UGA has continued to win. Kentucky also won't be slept on in this game. UGA players, coaches, and fans know it's one of their biggest and toughest tests of the season.

What's your prediction and who is Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Georgia 23, Kentucky 19 - I think the Cats will be in this one from start to finish — and maybe even have a play or two at the end to pull off the shocker -- but it's really hard to pick against the Dawgs between the hedges. I'm picking Izayah Cummings as my UK MVP with the possibility of some wide receivers being out of action Saturday.

Rowland: Kentucky 23, Georgia 20. I locked this final prediction in early in the week and am not wavering. Let's be real. It's totally within Georgia's capabilities to come in, jump out 14-0 early, and roll to a 35-10 win. They can do that to anybody under the right (or wrong, depending on your perspective) circumstances. But I think it's a close game into the second half, because that's what UGA's games have been. If it's close in the second half I'm buying into Kentucky's defense making the plays to tip it. My pick for player of the game is Trevin Wallace.